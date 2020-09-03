Is Walmart Open On Labor Day 2020? It's Time To Grab Those End-Of-Summer Essentials

For me, Labor Day is a celebration of the end of summer drawing near and fall coming soon. For others, it’s an excuse for fun backyard barbecues, and enjoying some end-of-summer sales, like those at Walmart. But is Walmart open on Labor Day 2020? It can certainly be your one-stop shop for not only buying last minute must-have items for your three-day weekend, but you can also potentially celebrate the holiday by scoring some sweet deals at the same time.

And thankfully, Walmart is indeed open on Labor Day this year, so you can enjoy their special Labor Day sale. This year, Walmart has Labor Day deals in home, furniture, patio, home improvement, sports and outdoors, electronics, toys, outdoor play, baby and toddler, music, clothing and jewelry, personal care, pets, household items, and of course food. Plus even items that aren’t necessarily part of the “Labor Day Sale” are still really inexpensive, and you know you’re getting the best price because it’s Walmart.

Do you need a new 4x6 American Flag to fly proudly during your Labor Day barbecue? Walmart has them for less than $20. If your kids are in the market for some new clothes after having a busy summer of growing, Walmart has baby, toddler, and kids items on super discount as well, like this 8-piece set of Garanimals Baby and Toddler Boys Mix & Match Shorts Outfits for only $20. I’m sure we still have plenty of summer heat left to get some good wear out of those shorts.

Don’t forget that you can order your items online and do curbside pickup, perfect for busy families, and especially important right now during the pandemic. And best of all, you can still get most of these awesome deals, even if you order online and pick them up curbside. There’s also always delivery, and most of the items have either next-day or two-day delivery options.

So if you’re late to the Labor Day preparation game and need some last-minute supplies for your cookout, or if you just want to shop some fun Labor Day Sales, Walmart has you covered. Just check your local store's hours, and don't forget to put on your mask.