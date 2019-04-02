For a lot of families, Easter is one of the biggest cooking holidays of the year — next to Thanksgiving and Christmas, of course. In fact, to some families and cultures, Easter may be the culinary event of the year, which means you'll need to start planning your specialty Easter dishes now. So, if you're the kind of person who doesn't always plan ahead, you're probably wondering, is Whole Foods open on Easter? Here's what you need to know if you're planning on cooking last minute. Let's face it, planning isn't always easy when you're a mom and things tend to get left for the last minute more often than not, despite your best intentions. Cut yourself some slack and don't freak out just yet because a lot of stores like Whole Foods tend to be open year round.

If you're planning on cooking up a fancy Easter dinner this year, some of your signature Easter dishes probably require a lot of really specific ingredients. And you probably want your family to eat foods of the highest quality, right? While planning an elaborate Easter feast with lots of nutritious ingredients will take some extra work, there's no doubt that Whole Foods is the place to go if you're in need of some — well, whole foods, to really make you feel good about cooking a big feast. But everyone forgets the butter, so if you're wondering if you'll be able to leave your cooking for the last minute this year, you might be in luck. According to holidayshoppinghours.com, a website dedicated to tracking down the holiday hours of operation of basically every store that exists, Whole Foods will be open on Easter Sunday and Monday in 2019.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

However, the hours of operation may vary by location, so it's always best to check first by visiting the Whole Foods website and checking your store location. In the event that you're too late for Whole Foods, don't worry because you may be able to take your last minute shopping elsewhere. According to the Delish website, there are a bunch of stores that are staying open on Easter so you'll have other options if you find yourself really in a jam. Some of the grocery stores on that list are Albertson's, ShopRite, Trader Joe's, Kroger, and Walmart. If you're looking for a convenience store or drug store, then you're in luck because all your go-tos will be open — CVS, Ride Aid, Duane Reade, and Walgreens.

If you're looking to do some big shopping though, you'll have to plan that in advance and get what you need before Easter Sunday. Stores like Costco, Sam's Club, Publix, Aldi, and Target are all reported to be closed on Easter, so anything in bulk will not be available as a last minute option. But at least we can be thankful for stores like Whole Foods who know what it's like to be a busy parent and won't hold our poor planning against us by punishing us with store closings.