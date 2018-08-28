How is it possible that it's almost September? It seems like we just unpacked the summer clothing and had our end-of-school festivities, and now here we are, about to celebrate the season's last holiday weekend. So you're probably either planning a cookout or going to one, which means you'll need to shop for some quality ingredients this week. Or maybe you're a last-minute planner, but still want to get the best meats, veggies, and appetizer platters for the event, in which case you'll need to know: Is Whole Foods open on Labor Day?

The good news is that yes, Whole Foods will be open nationwide on Monday, September 3, 2018. A call to their customer service department confirmed that the popular supermarket chain stays in operation on this busy foodie holiday. However, you'll want to call your local Whole Foods branch to double-check the hours, because although they generally stay open until 9:00 or 10:00 p.m., a couple of branches note on the company website that they may close early on holidays.

At any rate, just knowing that your favorite natural-foods store will be available for your shopping convenience right up to BBQ time is satisfaction enough. And why not? Whole Foods was just named one of the 10 best supermarkets in the United States, according to Food & Wine. Its massive selection of fresh produce, bulk foods, deli ready-to-eat meals, gourmet cheeses, and weekly specials (such as the "Meatless Monday" prepared meals in certain stores) pretty much guarantees that you'll find something to tantalize your guests' tastebuds.

So if you've got a Labor Day event going on, whether at your place, a friend's house, or at the beach or park, here are some suggestions for what to pick up during your Whole Foods run:

Whatever you put on your shopping list, you know you'll have plenty of options for your Labor Day festivities when you join the other devoted Whole Foods shoppers this holiday weekend.