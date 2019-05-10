If I could describe the perfect Friday night, I'd have to say May 10. All you need is a light jacket, some wine, and your best gal pals to watch Wine Country. The latest Netflix comedy features a number of female powerhouses, including Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Emily Spivey, and Paula Pell — just to name a few. So yeah, it's basically a Saturday Night Live reunion. And with all the laughs that are bound to come with this incredible cast, fans are wondering if Wine Country is set in a real place. Turns out, you can get in on all action, too.

According to the synopsis provided by Netflix, Wine Country follows a group of longtime friends — Rebecca (Dratch), Abby (Poehler), Catherine (Gasteyer), Val (Pell), and Jenny (Spivey) — who plan a Napa Valley getaway for Rebecca's 50th birthday. As the alcohol begins to flow and every hour becomes wine o'clock, "real world uncertainties intrude on the punchlines and gossip, and the women begin questioning their friendships and futures."

In case you don't know a whole lot about wineries, Wine Country and Napa Valley, are both real places in California. Per Lonely Planet, Wine Country is located in the northern San Francisco Bay Area and includes over 600 wineries in the Napa and Sonoma Valleys alone.

As it happens, Wine Country came together the same way friends plan a weekend getaway — if only my trips could morph into a seven-week-long project. Speaking with Wine Spectator, writer and star Emily Spivey revealed that the film was inspired by real-life events.

"We all worked at SNL together," Spivey said. "So what happened was after we all left SNL, we started a text chain ... When Rachel’s 50th birthday was rolling around, we all were like, 'We have to take a trip together.' And then so many funny things happened on that trip, Poehler and I just started talking, like, 'We should do a movie of this. It feels like it could be really fun.'"

And so they did. In Mar. 2018, Deadline reported that Wine Country began production in Los Angeles and was set to end in Napa. And recently, Eater San Francisco shared that Wine Country was filmed at the Artesa Winery in Los Carneros and the Quintessa winery in Calistoga, both of which are located in Napa Valley.

Spivey also explained why the Napa Valley setting for Wine Country made it ideal for telling a story about friendship.

"I think for better or for worse, drinking wine and hanging out for that length of time is like a truth serum, and so you really end up breaking it down late at night — in a good way — after a bunch of wine," Spivey told Wine Spectator. "And then in the morning, if you’re a little hungover, your walls are down, let’s say. So it really is like a good place to go and just really get real with each other. That’s how Rachel’s birthday felt, in that house."

If you're in awe of the setting in Netflix's Wine Country, then just know that you can definitely plan a girls trip of your own. Wine Country is real and thus, so are my dreams.

Wine Country starts streaming May 10 on Netflix.