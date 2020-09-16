Classic film fans, get ready: one of the most beloved holiday movies has been transformed into a picture book so you can share your favorite film with your entire family. The It's A Wonderful Life children's book comes out Oct. 27, but is available for preorder on Amazon right now. It's the perfect way to get your seasonal traditions going this year, and maybe start a new one you'll enjoy for many Christmases to come.

It’s A Wonderful Life, which came out in 1946, tells the story of George Bailey and Clarence the guardian angel, who shows George that his acts of compassion and kindness have changed the lives of his family and his town of Bedford Falls for the better. The movie has been enjoyed by generations of families ever since, and everyone has their favorite scene: the high school dance floor opening into a pool, or Bedford Falls turning into Pottersville. All of those scenes and important messages are depicted in the illustrated book adaptation.

It’s a Wonderful Life: The Illustrated Holiday Classic retells the story of the 1946 classic film through original artwork, and the duo who put it together are are the perfect pair to do the story justice. Paul Ruditis is a New York Times best-selling author who has adapted tons of TV shows and films for readers (and written some of his own stories as well).

Illustrator Sarah Conradsen is a film history buff who specialized in illustrating children’s books and creating storyboards and characters. Not only does she capture the essence of each actor in her drawings, but she renders the whole film in full color, too. The film's highlights are condensed into 40 pages, each a vibrant, original depiction of a famous still from the film. The hard cover means this book will stay in good condition for years to come, and your family can enjoy it for generations, just like the movie.

