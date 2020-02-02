The Spice Girls might have made the phrase "girl power" a literal anthem, but J. Lo and Shakira hugging it out before Super Bowl LIV is girl power in actual motion. (And also in actual hashtags as Lopez carefully curated her Instagram post with #GirlPower and also #LetsGetLoud. My two little girls are especially down with that last one.)

Can you even imagine the amount of butterflies rattling against your rib cage before you go on to perform the Super Bowl halftime show? I mean, I'm sure it's been that way for years, but as a woman, I feel like what happened with Janet Jackson must weigh heavily on your mind before you go on stage. Knowing that Shakira and J. Lo have each other makes me... well. It still makes me feel anxious as hell on behalf of the two of them, but also happy. Because I think I could do just about anything with J. Lo and Shakira by my side.

When it was announced that the Super Bowl LIV halftime show would include J. Lo and Shakira, the entire world basically lost it. Two women, two Latinas, two absolute entertainment powerhouses — it all makes for a really great, exciting moment. But personally, I'm just losing it because of all the early 2000s I spent scream-singing "I'm just Jenny from the block" and "my hips don't lie" at the top of my lungs. I don't have a flavorful, spicy bone in my body, but anyone can shimmy when they're listening to J. Lo and Shakira, including me, a woman whose skin is the color of slightly warmed oatmeal.

And this sweet moment is just the icing on the cake. I feel like the two of them would hug literally anyone backstage, but it's obvious they really have a kinship here, and it goes beyond singing in front of literal millions of people. Sometimes you just need your best pair of hip hugging pants and a good friend. The two of them have both tonight.