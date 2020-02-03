J. Lo's Puerto Rico Shout-Out At The Super Bowl Was A Message For Trump

When Jennifer Lopez took the stage at Super Bowl LIV, fireworks were to be expected (both literal and symbolic). But J. Lo's Puerto Rican flag cape at Super Bowl 2020 was so much more than just a wardrobe choice, and this important gesture made this year's Halftime show something especially meaningful.

Wearing a glittery silver ensemble, Lopez got the audience on their feet with a typically high-energy performance involving some very daring pole work and featuring such hits as “Jenny From The Block,” a mash-up of “Mi Gente” and “Love Don’t Cost A Thing,” and “On The Floor." She was even joined by her 11-year-old daughter Emme Muñiz on “Let’s Get Loud,” (if you were wondering whether the tween takes after mom in the musical department, the answer is apparently yes). But it was J. Lo’s rendition of “Born In The U.S.A.” that set Twitter on fire, and for good reason: Unfurling a feathered cape showing the U.S. flag on one side and the Puerto Rican flag on the other, Lopez timed the reveal of the Puerto Rican side for the beginning of the Bruce Springsteen hit. This was no doubt a nod to J. Lo’s Puerto Rican heritage, at least in part. As everyone knows by now, Lopez was born in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents. But as everyone apparently does not know, even now, if someone is born in Puerto Rico, that means they were born in the U.S.A. (yup, just like the song). And by "everyone," we mean people who really, really, should know. (Like, the president?)

With her choice of song and ensemble, J. Lo brilliantly used her Halftime performance to school the general public on this fact, and this effort did not go unnoticed (or unappreciated).

It's an unfortunate truth that Puerto Rico doesn’t get nearly enough coverage in the news. So the fact that Lopez just got a ton of people talking is a pretty huge deal. And it wasn’t just the cape, either: As Muñiz sang, other children were dancing in glowing orb-like structures that looked an awful lot like cages… “a possible nod to the thousands of children, most from Latin American countries, who have been detained at the border,” speculated Vanity Fair.

What J. Lo (and Shakira, too, with her amazing bilingual performance) did with her Super Bowl Halftime performance is an example of celebrity power at its best. Lopez took her moment in front of millions and turned it into an opportunity to educate, enlighten, and inspire… all while dancing and singing like a goddess.