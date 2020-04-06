The verdict is in and the magic is still alive: According to New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern, the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy are, indeed, "essential workers" during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But considering that many aspects of life have been put on pause and staying home is key right now to help limit the spread of the virus, Ardern reminded children to not stress if the Easter Bunny can't make it to your home this year.

"You will be pleased to know that we do consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers," Ardern, who made history back in 2018 when she brought her baby daughter, Neve, to the United Nations General Assembly and once helped a stressed-out mom at a supermarket by paying for her groceries, said at a press briefing Monday.

"But as you can imagine at this time, of course, they're going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies," Ardern continued. "So I say to the children of New Zealand: If the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, then we have to understand that it's a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps to get everywhere."

"But, I have a bit of an idea that maybe in lieu of the bunny being able to make it to your home" Adern continued, "you can create your own Easter hunt for all the children in your neighborhood."

Adern suggested that folks perhaps "draw an Easter egg and pop it into your front window and help children in your neighborhood with their own Easter egg hunt because the Easter Bunny might not get everywhere this year."

With stay-at-home orders in place, over 1.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and more than 62,700 deaths, life is undoubtedly very tough, stressful, and overwhelming for many right now — emotionally, physically, and financially. And adjusting to staying home, distance learning, not having play dates with friends, and not seeing grandparents is especially difficult for children.

This Sunday, however, feel free to celebrate Easter. Put on a fancy floral dress, have a DIY photo booth, dust off your pastel-colored baskets, and let your kids know the Easter Bunny is ready to report for duty. You have Jacinda Adern's blessing.

