They say all the stereotypical symbols of romance, like a diamond, are forever — but some couples seem to be beyond the outward appearances of love, or, at least, the stereotypical ones you might expect. Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith don't celebrate their wedding anniversary in a typical way, and you know what? It's totally OK, because that's what works for them.

As People reported, Pinkett Smith, 47, and Smith, 50, marked their 22nd wedding anniversary on Dec. 31. But that doesn't mean the longtime couple pulled out all the stops and went for the usual symbols of domestic bliss such as red roses, dinner out, or fancy jewelry.

In fact, it's not even clear whether the couple was in the same city at the time of their anniversary.

The actress noted in Monday, Dec. 31's episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook that she and her superstar hubby don't really go in for the whole anniversary thing. Which is 100 percent fine by her.

"We don’t really celebrate that day anymore in that sense, because the context of our union is totally different. Usually, Will on New Year’s likes to be in an adventure in the world somewhere. There’s no telling where he’s gonna be. And I like to be inside. I don’t wanna be out in the world. He now has the freedom to go and have an awesome adventure of some kind."

In fact, Pinkett Smith's newest video, posted on their anniversary, mainly covers fitness and Pinkett Smith's internal search for self-love and meaning. The show, which as The Hollywood Reporter noted, typically features the couple's daughter, Willow Smith, and Pinkett Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, features three generations of women indulging in totally open dialogue.

But before you make any assumptions about the Pinkett Smith marriage — they met when he was starring in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, they explained on air — the stars sat down in a recent episode for straight talk about their relationship and family life.

The pair, who married in Baltimore on Dec. 31, 1997 and also share son Jaden, 20, as People confirmed, noted on the show that their version of "happily ever after" hasn't come without a lot of emotional work.

Pinkett Smith and Smith got together on the heels of Smith's divorce, they revealed, and awhile after that, Pinkett Smith found herself pregnant and reluctantly and angrily planning a fancy wedding with morning sickness. (Something which her mom apologizes for insisting on during the conversation.)

"'Til death do us part,' is real for me, but all the rules and ideas ... The accepted conventional definition of 'wife?' ... I'm not that," Pinkett Smith added before Smith noted that he credits most of his success to being married to Pinkett Smith and her demand he always do his best.

"The thing with the two of us that never got out is the intention. We were always in sync on a couple of really powerful ideas. We were always building a family, that was our number one priority, family ... As a couple, we are magical," Smith noted.

Of course, Pinkett Smith's candid Facebook conversations have covered a lot more than her marriage, including a recent episode in which she interviewed Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo about raising biracial kids. But the star's outlook on marriage is refreshing in a social media culture in which it can sometimes seem like most couples are trying to look better than the next.

“[My relationship] is more of a life partnership, so it’s not steeped in marital, in that day,” Pinkett Smith said on the show. I love the honesty, and the fact that this duo not only does things its own way, but that they've made it work so well for so long.

