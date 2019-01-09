One of the first things my Irish Nana told me as a young girl was that I was never, ever to ask a woman if she was pregnant. Even if she was in labor in front of me, I was to keep my thoughts to myself until the woman told me in no uncertain terms that she was, indeed, expecting. Apparently not everyone abides by these same strict rules, especially on the internet and especially with celebrities. For example, Bachelor In Paradise alum Jade Roper responded to people asking if she's pregnant in a recent photo and, honestly, the fact that she was put in that position in the first place is actually quite sad.

Jade and her husband, fellow Bachelor In Paradise alum Tanner Tolbert, are parents to 1-year-old daughter Emerson, according to E! News. Little Emerson was born in August 2017, about a year and a half after the couple got married in January 2016. Jade has been sharing lots of family updates with her social media followers since Emerson's birth, and she told People in April that she and Tanner would like to have another baby.

“We’re kind of low-key trying for another baby," she previously told People. "We’ve been talking about it. We want our kids to be close in age so they’re close siblings, and I’m not getting any younger."

Perhaps her admission that she and Tanner would like another baby was the conduit behind people feeling it was appropriate to ask if she was pregnant when Tanner shared a photo of the couple on Instagram this Monday.

Then again, maybe not. Several followers appeared to point out what they considered to be a "baby bump," forgetting perhaps that Jade is wearing a form fitting dress and is, after all, a human being.

"Def baby bump! Mom of 4 here and I know the difference you’re too thin to bloat that much lol," one person wrote.

Another commented, "Pregnancy glow!"

"I see a baby bump," one more chimed in.

Sadly, all of this speculation had Jade feeling as though she needed to say something so she wrote on Tanner's photo: "Forgot my spanx."

So here is why this breaks my heart: These strangers have no clue what is going on in Jade's life, not in any real sense. They don't know if she is, perhaps, bothered by the idea that she isn't pregnant or otherwise. Also commenting on someone's body when they haven't brought it up themselves is just plain rude. And just a reminder, she owes exactly no one an explanation.

On the bright side, there were also people who leaped to her defense.

"Unless you are seeing the child crawling live and in person, DO NOT ask if a woman is pregnant. Some people have zero home training. You’re a babe, you make cute babies and you don’t look a day over 21," one follower commented.

Another chimed in, "1. It’s the angle. 2. How rude to ask someone if she’s pregnant. 3. These sorts of dresses do this in your mid area. I know a girl with a 6 pack and it does the same thing to her."

Here's hoping that Jade wasn't overly concerned with the comments. That she laughed it off as just one of those things. Sadly, she's probably had to develop rather a thick skin for this kind of commentary.

Maybe, hopefully, that will be the last of it?

