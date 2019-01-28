Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert met each other on Bachelor in Paradise — and now, they're expanding their very own paradise at home. On Monday, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert revealed they're expecting their second child, and the couple shared the happy news by sharing a gorgeous family photo on Instagram.

"Baby #2 is adding to our crew!! We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August!" Roper captioned a photo of herself, her husband, and their daughter Emmy holding up a sonogram on the beach. (And it's picturesque as heck.) "We’ve been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby," she added, followed by a heart.

Tolbert chimed in on Instagram as well, sharing his wife's post to his Insta story with the caption "Big news!!!"

Roper and Tolbert gave birth to their first child, Emerson "Emmy" Avery Tolbert in August 2017, Us Weekly reported at the time. If Emmy's little brother or sister arrives on time, the siblings will be two years apart down to the month. Mom and Dad should probably already start planning their kids' joint 1st and 3rd birthday parties.

While it's always a bit of a surprise when celebrities announce they are expecting, fans of Roper and Tolbert probably saw this one coming. In an April 2018 interview with People, the couple disclosed that they were sort of trying for another baby. “We’re kind of low-key trying for another baby,” Roper told People. “We want our kids to be close in age so they’re close siblings, and I’m not getting any younger."

Roper added that she loves "the idea of our kids being best friends,” even though "they might hate each other at some point!” And Tolbert concurred that he the couple was ready for another little one, telling People: “We’ll see when the next one happens, but yeah — we’re officially not not trying!”

