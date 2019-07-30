It's another exciting day in Bachelor nation. That's because Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert welcomed baby number two on Tuesday, as People reported. Although the couple were expecting their son to make his debut in August, it looks like the little guy entered the world a tad early.

The couple, who are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Emerson Avery, welcomed a healthy baby boy on Tuesday. While the couple haven't released the name of their son just yet, they did tell People that they were "over the moon" to finally hold their little boy in their arms. It's an especially touching tidbit because the couple struggled to conceive the second time around.

Jade and Tanner first announced they were expecting a second baby back in January with an Instagram post. Jade shared a photo of the family of three smiling on the beach and holding up the ultrasound photos with the caption, "Baby #2 is adding to our crew!! We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August! We’ve been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby."

Now he is here, he's healthy, and he is clearly loved.

Both Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, who were married in January 2016, have been open about their fertility struggles prior to welcoming baby number two. Jade told People that she used the Ava bracelet, which is a fertility tracking sensor bracelet, to conceive both her daughter Emerson and her new son. She is now a paid sponsor, and her husband Tanner admitted in an Instagram post in 2017 that the bracelet made all the difference when it came to conceiving:

I'm so glad Jade started using the Ava bracelet to help make our dream of being parents a reality. Once she started wearing Ava to bed to track her cycle, we got pregnant in two months.

Clearly the bracelet helped the couple welcome not one but two babies, and the entire family is ecstatic. As Tanner told People on Tuesday:

We are over the moon for our little guy. He came into this world fast at 7 lbs., 9 oz and 20 in. long. Mom and baby boy are doing great. Emmy just met her little brother — she greeted him with a kiss on the head, so I guess that means she will allow us to bring him home! We are officially a family of four!

If you are curious about the baby boy's name, Jade narrowed down the possibilities with a baby naming bracket that she shared in her Instagram Stories in July. She asked fans to help her choose between some of the couple's favorite names like Indy, Lance, Seth, Reed, Caden, Connor, Beckett, and Jack to name a few, as per What To Expect.

While they didn't promise to settle on any one of these names, you can have a little fun guessing. I'm hoping for some sort of Indy/Beckett combo, but honestly I'm sure everyone will be happy with whatever they choose.