Jamie Otis Shares Her First Bump Photo With Baby Number 2

If you're a fan of Married at First Sight, then you probably remember Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner. Like the rest of the cast members in this reality show, these two started out as complete strangers — only meeting at the altar on their wedding day. They both took a chance and in the end, it paid off. Because this couple ended up falling in love, staying married, and even starting a family. And now that they're expecting again, Jamie Otis shared her first bump photo with baby number two.

As Us Weekly reported, the mom-to-be took to Instagram on Friday, Dec. 28 to share a photo of herself gleefully lifting up her red sweater and pointing to her belly. In doing so, she also revealed exactly how far along she is. "First baby bump pic,” Otis captioned the post. “8 weeks yesterday!! We are so excited to be growing our family!!” The expecting mom also noted the baby is currently the size of a raspberry. Her Instagram followers were clearly thrilled by the adorable snap — and plenty gushed over Otis' exuberance. One person wrote, "I’m so happy for you! Best of luck for a happy healthy pregnancy! 👏🏻."

Another follower commented "You are so cute!! 👶🏻 I have been following you for such a long time! And now I am also pregnant (10th week). It was such a long road up to here and I am already exhausted 😂. It‘s so nice to see your energetic happiness. 🎊🎉."

Yet another person chimed in with, "From strangers to a second baby. Amazing. 🙌🙌 I've watched your journey from "I do." Love y'all 💜💜."

In case you missed it, Otis took to Instagram on Dec. 25 to low-key announce her pregnancy. Along with a family photo of herself, Hehner, and their 16-month-old daughter, Henley Grace, she shared a message instructing followers to tune into their new podcast for a special gift, ET Online reported. "M E R R Y C H R I S T M A S, guys!!!💫🎅🏼✨," Otis wrote. "We prepared a special gift just for YOU and left it under the tree!🎄Errr, I mean in your inbox💌 This is one of the best gifts we’ve ever been given ourselves and we CANNOT wait to share it with you!😊." Followers were encouraged to listen to Otis and Hehner's new podcast, Hot Marriage Cool Parents, in order to receive their "gift."

“We’re expanding the family. Jamie and Doug are now pregnant and we’re going to be parents of two,” Hehner said in the podcast, according to People. “Henley’s going to be a big sister. Something we’ve been trying for a while has finally come to fruition and I can’t wait to meet our little baby boy." Otis clarified that Hehner only hoped it was a boy. She, on the other hand, would be elated if their daughter ended up having a sister.

It's worth noting their journey toward becoming pregnant with baby number two hasn't been without its road blocks. Otis shared in April that she and Hehner were actively trying to give Henley a sibling. However in September, she revealed to her Instagram followers that she had experienced a chemical pregnancy, according to E! Online. "If I stare long enough I see the faintest “+” sign...Do you see it or am I just cray cray?! 😂👶🏼🙏," Otis wrote on Aug. 31, alongside a photo of a faintly positive pregnancy test. "I’ll take all the baby dust, prayers & positivity you wanna send our way! SO HOPEFUL RIGHT NOW!🤞🏼🤰🏼🙏🏻🤗🙌🏼💘."

Unfortunately, though, the pregnancy didn't stick. "Sorry I’ve been MIA, this very bizarre positive pregnancy test then negative test then faint positive lines gave me hope that Gracie was going to become a big sis in 9 months, but the night before last I began having terrible contraction-like pains & spotting," Otis wrote on Instagram on Sept. 2. "Then over the night full blown everything - if you know what i mean.😢I’m a nurse so I had my suspicions; but my midwife confirmed I had a chemical pregnancy."

To me, it's inspiring that Jamie Otis is still so incredibly open about her pregnancy, despite her past losses. And I'm positive that fans dating all the way back from her Married at First Sight days appreciate being included in the journey, too. I can't wait to watch her bump blossom in the coming months. Congrats, again, mama on your August, 2019 baby!

