Over the years, Counting On star Jana Duggar has been a bit of a mystery to fans. But she also has a tendency to sort of quietly show up and help her family out in small, lovely and incredibly thoughtful ways. Like recently, when Jana Duggar "spoiled" her younger sister Joy-Anna in the sweetest and kindest way, just months after she experienced a devastating miscarriage earlier this year.

As Duggar family and Counting On fans know, Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin Forsyth, suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage at 20 weeks pregnant at the end of June, as CNN reported at the time. The couple were expecting their second baby, a little girl they named Annabell Elise, and as they explained in an emotional Instagram post, and when they went in for an ultrasound they heard the terrible news.

"'So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement.' We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl," Joy-Anna, who is mom to 14-month-old son Gideon, wrote on Instagram in early July.

In the weeks since her miscarriage, Joy-Anna has been open about trying to come to terms with the loss of her baby girl. She shared a message with her fans on July 26, writing, "Yes, those days come that I miss my little girl so much. Wishing I could have met her, seen Austin love on her and Gideon play with her."

Grief is a long and difficult process, of course, but do you know what helps? The simple pleasure of spending a day at the spa with a sister who loves you. Which is exactly what Joy-Anna did on Wednesday with her older sister Jana.

As Joy-Anna explained in the caption of a photo of them together on Instagram, "She took me to lunch, nails, coffee, & shopping! Thanks for spoiling me @janamduggar!" And in the comments of the photo, Jana replied: "Aww, Joy! You’re too kind. I love you so much!"

Lots of Counting On fans chimed in the comments section to say how thoughtful Jana's gesture was. "That was sweet of you Jana to have a Sister day just the 2 of you," one comment said. Another wrote that Jana was a "Great big sister."

Jana wasn't the only Duggar sister to step in to treat Joy-Anna to a much-deserved day of being pampered. She also thanked her sister-in-law Anna Duggar, who is married to Josh Duggar and currently pregnant with their sixth child, for babysitting Gideon for the afternoon.

How sweet is that? Clearly being part of a big family has some amazing benefits.

Obviously a day at the spa being pampered cannot heal the pain of losing a baby. Joy-Anna and Austin both presumably need to take time to come to terms with that loss. But there is something to be said for having a sister who takes you out for the day and spoils you. To distract you from your problems and remind you that you are loved. And you are not alone.