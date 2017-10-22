'Jane The Virgin' Star Justin Baldoni & Wife Welcome Baby No. 2 & It's A Boy!

The Jane the Virgin extended family just got a little bit larger this week, as Justin Baldoni and his wife welcomed baby number two. He and his wife, Emily told People that their newborn son, Maxwell Roland-Samuel, was born on Wednesday and that his big sister, 2-year-old Maiya was stoked to have a little brother. They added that she was already helping out on diaper duty and "giving him tons of kisses."

They added that baby Maxwell showed them that "showed us that it was possible for our hearts to double in size … again." The 33-year-old actor announced Emily's pregnancy in May with an Instagram post, saying “Surprise!! With insane amounts of joy, gratitude (and yes, lets be real, a tiny bit of fear) … Emily, Maiya and I are thrilled to announce that our little family is GROWING!!! WHOHOOOO!!!!!!!”

He added, "Baby Baldoni #2 is currently cooking in the most beautiful, thoughtful, kind, and compassionate oven on the planet." His announcement read, "with so much darkness in the world, there’s nothing like the announcement of brand new, pure and innocent life to bring joy to the hearts of the people we love so much." Obviously, it's not just Maiya showering Maxwell with kisses.

