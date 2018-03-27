I'm pregnant, and while I was a pretty social drinker before seeing those pink lines on a test, I didn't think I'd miss the occasional beer or glass of wine for nine months. But you guys — I was wrong. Planning a beach trip for this summer seems totally useless (What am I supposed to do? Drink water?) and I'm not really excited about all the fun beer festivals my husband and I usually go to. But the worst is knowing that there is now a Jeni's Frose sorbet made with actual rose wine, and I can't have any of it.

Seriously, how delicious does a pint of Frosé sound? According to the Jeni's website, the pink, Instagram-worthy sorbet is "Sangria-style frozen rosé with pear, strawberry, and watermelon. Refreshing and bright with a tinge of tartness." My God, it's like they looked into the recesses of my brain and between all the Friends quotes and endless loop of the Duck Tales theme songs, found the ultimate warm weather treat. Jeni's, known for their famous ice cream pints (which can be shipped to you!), have created a sorbet that literally starts with rosé from Peregrine Ranch in Sonoma Valley, along with a bunch of your favorite fruits like pears, strawberries, and watermelon.

I mean, you guys. Jeni's even suggests on their website that you enjoy this sorbet by topping it with a sparkling wine, rosé, or even some tequila. Tequila and sorbet — is there a more perfect summer pairing?

The treat is also dairy-free, gluten-free, and its ingredients are things you can actually read: pears, water, cane sugar, strawberries, tapioca syrup, lemon juice concentrate, rosé wine, natural flavors, beetroot extract for color, whole apple extract for color, and whole pumpkin extract for color. Oh, and for a full pint of this perfect blend of tart and sweetness, you only need $12. You're welcome.

This pint comes in Jeni's latest spring collection, a 5-pint family of new flavors that "signal the start of spring," according to the wbsite. In addition to the ever-cool Frosé, there is Brambleberry Crisp, Strawberry Buttermilk, Pistachio & Honey, and Salty Caramel. Basically, there's something for everyone, even if you're on a rosé ban like myself. If you want to purchase all five pints of the spring collection, you can for $55 from the Jeni's website.

I know — get in my belly. All of you. But it's that Frosé that sounds most refreshing. Rosé is definitely having a ~moment~ which is surprising to literally no one. According to Vanity Fair, it all started back in the 1980s when white zinfandel was everyone's favorite glass of wine for being pink and sweet. Of course, now everyone's too embarrassed to order a glass of white zin and instead goes for the rosé. Apparently we can thank America's favorite (RIP) couple Brangelina and Instagram for the way rosé has taken over our subconscious. It's pretty, it comes in a variety of prices, it's crisp, it's refreshing — I mean, there are entire t-shirt lines on Etsy dedicated to the love of rosé and enough hashtags to shut down Instagram if they were all used every single day.

And now? Now it's blended up in a sangria-style sorbet that looks so sweet, so crisp, and so spring-like that I'm half tempted to ask my OB-GYN how much of it I can actually eat. Just kidding. I'm totally asking her.

For your own pint of spring, head to the Jeni's website and order a pint from the spring collection. For only $12, you can buy a lot of happiness — and a lot of Instagram likes, too.

