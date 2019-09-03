This may seem like yet another pumpkin spice article — but I promise this is a little different. If you guys haven't had Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream before, you're totally missing out. It's literally the most delicious ice cream I have ever tasted. It's fresh, the ingredients are real, and the add-ins taste like they literally just put them in the ice cream right in front of you. Add-ins like real piece of birthday cake, gingerbread cake, shortcake, and now even pumpkin cake roll. Y'all, I am so excited to say that Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream Pumpkin Cake Roll is coming to scoop shops and online on Sept. 12, and it's going to be part of their 2019 holiday collection that will also include Sweet Potato with Torched Marshmallows, Boozy Eggnog, White Chocolate Peppermint, and Cognac with Gingerbread. Excuse me, did you see that I said Boozy Eggnog and Cognac with Gingerbread?

And this pumpkin ice cream is for folks who don't like the syrupy overly sweet sugar-coma inducing pumpkin spice flavors that most folks think of when they hear about yet another pumpkin-flavored anything. In fact, the pumpkin ice cream is made from buttercup pumpkins that are grown exclusively for Jeni's, and it will have spiced sweet cream cheese ice cream and cake chunks. It's nutty, creamy, and has a lot of "warm aromatic spices," the press release noted. Good grief, guys. My mouth is watering.

As for the other holiday flavors, they'll each be released during October. The Sweet Potato with Torched Marshmallows will be available on Oct. 10, and the Boozy Eggnog, White Chocolate Peppermint, and Cognac with Gingerbread will be available on Oct. 31. Happy Halloween, right?

Let's get to the flavor profiles, shall we? The Sweet Potato with Torched Marshmallows have real sweet potatoes and handmade marshmallows that have actually been torched, and there's Vietnamese cinnamon and nutmeg to give it a "Midwestern holiday casserole" vibe. Jeni's originally started in Columbus, Ohio, so giving it a Midwestern casserole vibe is definitely appropriate.

The Boozy Eggnog is actually inspired by Jeni's grandfather, and it has a "velvety soft egg custard," nutmeg, and a "proprietary blend of Middle West Spirits whiskey," the press release noted. You can also expect to taste a delicious balance of vanilla and caramel. Pink peppermint and white chocolate ice creams are "swirled together" to make White Chocolate Peppermint. This ice cream includes real white chocolate and peppermint pieces as well as a touch of sea salt.

And last but certainly not least, the Cognac with Gingerbread ice cream, which was last season's best-seller, is made with French Brandy, "heavily spiced gingerbread cake," and a caramel sauce swirl. "As one of Jeni’s personal favorite flavors, she recommends letting the flavors melt and meld on your palate as you enjoy, allowing each ingredient’s flavor profile roll out one by one," the press release suggested.

But before you jump into all of those other pints, be on the lookout on Sept. 12 for the Pumpkin Roll Ice cream. All of the other flavors will roll out on Oct. 10 and Oct. 31. Happy holidays to literally all of us.