If stay-at-home orders have you eating more sweets than normal, you're not alone. Ice cream is basically its own love language, and Jeni's Ice Cream Social Distancing Collection is here to share cold, creamy deliciousness with everyone at home, no matter where you are or what your current quarantine lifestyle is like.

Jeni's Ice Cream ships anywhere within the United States via Fed Ex. Their website states that all orders can be tracked through email, their orders are packed in dry ice to keep your ice cream nice and frozen, and no frozen goods will be in transit more than 48 hours. They do request that someone be home at the time of delivery to ensure that the ice cream is unpacked and put in your freezer right away. Shipping rates vary by location, and orders take approximately five days to be processed.

Jeni's also offers free local delivery within four miles of any of their ice cream shops for orders of four or more pints — which all of their Social Distancing Collections have. You can check their website to see if you are one of the lucky ice cream lovers in an area that qualifies for delivery service.

If you're in the mood for something to satisfy your sweet tooth, check out these ice cream collections from Jeni's.

For Families Fond Of Comfort Food

With flavors like Darkest Chocolate and Brown Butter Almond Brittle, the Virtual Crowd Pleaser Collection serves up spoonfuls of savory goodness. What's more comforting than Gooey Butter Cake? Nothing. Just nothing. However, if you think a cinnamon roll hot out of the oven could give the butter cake a run for its money, Skillet Cinnamon Roll is the flavor you'll want to claim before your kids find out you have such a wondrous concoction. If your morning cup of joe is one of the best treats you have all day, the Coffee with Cream and Sugar flavor can help you end your day just as pleasantly as your morning cup starts it.

For When Sunday Funday Is Every Day

If you spend your days lounging on your front porch with your laptop perched in your lap, pretending you're actually at a fancy restaurant enjoying a decadent (perhaps boozy) brunch with your friends, but in reality you're all on Zoom, these are the ice creams for you. The Terrace Brunch Collection includes flavors that let you mentally escape to a brunch-ier place with Frose´ Sorbet, Lemon and Blueberries Parfait, Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns, Raspberry Rose Jelly Donut, Sweet Cream Biscuits and Peach Jam, and Savannah Buttermint.

For Those Who Feel All The Quarantine Feels

Could anything be more essential than a pint of your favorite ice cream? Yes, five pints. The Top Seller's Collection — also dubbed "Jeni's Essentials" — is basically a mixed bag of the best flavors to stock up on when you know you're going to be stuck at home for the foreseeable future, but don't know quite what mood you'll be in through it all.

Flavors like Darkest Chocolate and Salty Caramel are true crowd-pleasers that also double as comfort for crying over your child's complicated schoolwork. Dish out scoops of Brambleberry Crisp when a burst of energy leads to an impromptu living room picnic, Brown Butter Almond Brittle when you're marathon-watching Tiger King, and Salted Peanut Butter With Chocolate Flecks to eat in your car when you just need five minutes away from everyone in your house.

For Those Who Value True Emergency Preparedness

When you've already stocked up on enough toilet paper to supply your entire block for the year, you have Clorox wipes for days, and your dry pantry goods could feed a small army, the next thing true doomsday preppers know to check off of their list is chocolate. And not just any chocolate — having a variety of chocolate is key.

With the Emergency Chocolate Stash Collection, you get an assortment of six chocolate flavors including Texas Sheet Cake and Milkiest Chocolate. Store in your freezer hidden deep behind your value-sized pack of chicken nuggets and fish sticks where your kids will never think to look, knowing you'll only break them out in case of a true emergency. (You know, like midnight on a Tuesday.)

For When Dietary Restrictions Don't Stop — Even During Quarantine

Thought you couldn't enjoy ice cream during quarantine because you can't make it out to your favorite local shop that sells your favorite dairy-free flavor? Jeni's Dairy-Free Collection has your back. Even if you can't indulge in traditionally made ice cream, these five flavors made with high-quality coconut cream are as delectable as the real deal. Flavors like Cold Brew With Coconut Cream, Caramel Pecan Sticky Bun, and Roasted Peanut Butter With Strawberry Jam are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

For When Social Distancing Ruins Your Birthday Plans

Forget cake and seeing people in person — ice cream and Zoom is the new way to throw a birthday bash. The Happy Birthday Collection includes five ice cream flavors worthy of a celebration, candles, and vibrant-colored sprinkles. It's basically a birthday in a bowl. As much as I love a good party, frankly, with flavors like Strawberry Buttermilk, Honey Vanilla Cream, and Gooey Butter Cake, I'm kind of OK with this change.

For When Stress Baking Becomes Your Calling

Have you spent the majority of your time at home baking your way through quarantine? If so, the Make It A La Mode Collection is the perfect compliment to all of those pies, cookies, and cakes you've decided to experiment with. Your attempt at the Pinterest-worthy recipe for Mixed Berry Sugar-Free Magical Unicorn Pop Tartlet will taste that much better with a scoop of Salty Caramel, Darkest Chocolate, or Honey Vanilla Bean ice cream on top.