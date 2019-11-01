Jenna Dewan’s Baby Bump On Halloween Had Steve Kazee Gushing

It's not always easy to be pregnant when Halloween comes around. Sure you have access to all the fun-sized candy bars a person could ever dream of, but your costume choices need to change considerably. Do you know what would make being pregnant for the spooky holiday easier? Having a lovely partner who clearly adores you and is so excited about the baby you will raise together they can barely contain themselves. OK so this probably makes life in general easier too. But I have to say, there is something adorable about Steve Kazee gushing over pregnant Jenna Dewan's bump on Halloween. The excitement is contagious.

Dewan and Kazee announced they are expecting their first child together back in September after a year and a half of dating, as per CNN. The dancer is already mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, while this is the first child for Kazee. At the time the couple shared the big news, Kazee was already waxing poetic about his excitement for the new baby and his love for both Dewan and Everly in a sweet Instagram post that read in part, "I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger."

The love fest has continued over the weeks now that the news is officially out about Dewan's pregnancy. On Thursday the couple were enjoying a little spooky Halloween festive time together, which was also the day after Kazee's 44th birthday, apparently. He shared an adorable photo of Dewan in a black skeleton onesie that prominently featured a skeleton baby on her belly with the caption:

Things that go “bump” in the night!My 44th Happy Halloween and Baby Kazee’s first! Thank you all for the birthday wishes yesterday.Best. Birthday. Ever.

Fortunately Steve Kazee is not the only person in this relationship who is head over heels in love. On Wednesday Dewan shared a birthday post for the Broadway actor all about how lucky she feels to have found him:

The world became a better place the day you were born...Your strength, gentleness, humor and caring beautiful soul touches everyone who knows you. I am the luckiest girl in the world to love you and be loved by you. Happy birthday @stevekazee

It's a pretty wonderful thing, to be expecting a child with someone who makes sure you know how much you are loved. Sure, there might be some cynics out there who turn their nose up at Steve Kazee's open and abiding adoration of his girlfriend and mother of his future child, but I'm totally here for it. He's excited about their baby, she's excited, and Dewan's little girl Everly is apparently super excited as well, according to People.

So why not shout their joy from the rooftops? Or at least from Instagram.