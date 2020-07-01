I think we can all agree that if you're going to listen to advice from any celebrity, we know who it should be. That's right, Jennifer Jennifer Aniston, who supports the #WearADamnMask viral challenge (along with lots of other celebs). So if you've been avoiding wearing a face mask, you should know that Rachel from Friends thinks it's time you stepped up.

Designer Tory Burch started the #WearADamnMask campaign on Monday with an Instagram post asking her (mostly famous) friends to post pictures of themselves wearing a mask.

Aniston in turn shared a photo of herself in a face mask with an emotional message: "I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion."

She posted a photo of herself with a mask, with the following caption: “I am sure you are all seeing what I am seeing. COVID-19 rates in the U.S. are rising at a truly scary rate. One thing I know for sure is that there’s a very easy way each of us can help, and that’s to #WearADamnMask whenever we are in public.”

Aniston went on to note that she understood there were some people who believed wearing a face mask was infringing on their rights and that "this simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate."

Burch, Aniston and their friends are right. COVID-19 numbers continue to be on the rise across the United States, with a total of 2.6 million confirmed cases as of June 30, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, health officials have strongly urged people to wear a face mask that covers their noses and mouths when they leave their homes, as well as practicing physical distancing. Despite consistent reminders to wear face masks, not everyone is on board. Like the woman who threw a temper tantrum at a Trader Joe's in North Hollywood when she was asked to wear a face mask. Or another woman who was filmed throwing the contents of her cart on the floor in a Fiesta Market store in Dallas, Texas after she was asked to wear a face mask.

So the need for the #WearADamnMask is clear. Actress Mindy Kaling shared also a post on Instagram honoring her commitment to wear a mask when she goes out in public.

"So many things right now can feel scary at times and out of our control," wrote Kaling. "One thing I can control is to #WearaDamnMask whenever we are in public.⁣⁣Why do you #WearaDamnMask?⁣"

Reese Witherspoon did the same, as did her Little Fires Everywhere co-star Kerry Washington.

"Wearing a mask is not a political statement," wrote Witherspoon. "It means you care about other people’s health and safety. Be KIND, wear a mask! #wearadamnmask." "Throwing (@fenty) shade if you’re not wearing a mask," posted Washington.

Of course, you don't have to listen to the excellent advice on offer from Jennifer Aniston and her fellow celebrities.

Just kidding, you do. #WearADamnMask.