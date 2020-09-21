Here's something I promise you that you've never seen at a glitzy awards show before — Jennifer Aniston putting out a fire at the Emmys. Literally, the Friends actress had to use a fire extinguisher and put out a little trash can fire. And if you thought this year couldn't get any more bizarre, now you know you're wrong.

Aniston joined 72nd Primetime Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel in an empty Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night to hand out the first award. As if it wasn't strange enough to watch Kimmel give his opening monologue in front of a fake audience due to COVID-19 restrictions, things got real when he opened the envelope containing the winner for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (which went to Catherine O'Hara for Schitts Creek by the way, all hail Moira).

The Live! With Jimmy Kimmel host attempted a bit of a joke by spraying the envelope with Lysol, then lighting it on fire to disinfect the envelope before touching it. Aniston was on hand to put out the fire. Except it wouldn't be put out. It kept going. And Aniston, who has also been nominated for an Emmy for her performance on The Morning Show, just handled it with her fire extinguisher.

So yeah. This is 2020.

More to come...