So good news everyone — the kids are back at school. I know what you're thinking, you never thought summer would end but now it has and you are absolutely allowed to swim around in that joy for a moment. Take a dip in the freedom pool now that the school routine is back up and running. As a mom of three, Jennifer Garner obviously gets it. She clearly adores her kids, but there is something to be said for a little freedom, right? Unless, of course, you get sick. In which case, Jennifer Garner deserves all the back-to-school sympathy. Because now is not the time for any mom to be sick, truly.

Garner is mom to three lovely kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, 13-year-old daughter Violet, 10-year-old daughter Seraphina, and 7-year-old son Samuel. While OK, sure, Jennifer Garner and I might not be friends or anything I definitely feel like she is one of those moms who works hard to do right by her kids. She has shared video of herself camping out in the backyard with them this summer, and Garner tries to focus on homemade food whenever she can from her own garden no less... you know, like one of those vaguely intimidating moms who has it all together.

Which means she was probably working hard to make summer memorable for her kids this year. Which also means the Camping star is ready for a nice bit of a break. And then suddenly... a cold struck.

On Tuesday, Garner shared a rueful selfie where she was blowing her nose and sort of half smiling. She wrote "Back to school" in the caption with the requisite sad face emojis and the hashtags you know you want it and come and get it. Clearly she is keeping her sense of humor in tact. Although I guess what else is a mom to do when she gets a cold during the busy back-to-school season?

Fellow moms and Garner fans reached out on her social media feed with genuine sympathy for her plight. A cold spoiling her freedom and also making all the back-to-school running around presumably that much more frustrating. One social media user wrote, "One of the reasons why I deeply hate September," while another noted that sending the kids back to the classroom does have a somewhat viral side effect, "I feel your pain, daughter is in preschool and I swear it's like a germ magnet in the classroom.. lol."

Garner was actually of two minds about sending her kids back to school last Tuesday. She shared a cute Spongebob Squarepants meme on her Instagram feed with the caption, "It was time, Lord, yes. But why does the house feel so empty?"

Here is my wish for Jennifer Garner if she is at all interested. I hope she gives herself a break and orders in some delicious takeout for her kids. If she has to do the school pick-up, perhaps she can get herself an herbal tea for the drive. Then I hope she has an excellent blanket and a squishy sofa on which to lie as she marathon-watches something on Netflix in the evening.

Sometimes a mom just has to take a break however she gets it, even if it comes in the form of a back-to-school cold.