Despite stepping back from her senior role within the royal family, critics still come after the Duchess of Sussex no matter what she does. Fortunately, she has some pretty terrific people in her corner, like actress Jennifer Garner, who thanked Meghan Markle for that adorable video of Archie video she and Prince Harry shared on his first birthday. Garner's message of support came after the former Suits actress was rudely criticized and called "phony" for sharing the sweet footage.

On Wednesday, May 6, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their son's first birthday with an adorable video they made together for Save The Children as part of its #SaveWithStories initiative started by Amy Adams and Garner to support Save The Children and No Kid Hungry coronavirus relief efforts. Filmed by Prince Harry, who can be heard quacking and laughing from behind the camera, the video features Markle reading Duck! Rabbit! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal to Archie as he turns the pages and giggles.

While it seems as though a person would be hard-pressed with anything to criticize in this sweet video of Markle reading to her son, Something Borrowed author Emily Giffin found a way. On Wednesday, Giffin shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story about the video, referring to Markle as a "phony" and "unmaternal." In one post, as screenshots of her Story show, she wrote "Go away, Megan" over a screenshot of Markle's video with Archie, incorrectly spelling her name. Giffin has since apologized for her comments.

While Garner did not reference the absurdly uncalled for remarks from Giffin, she took to her own Instagram on Wednesday to share the video of Markle and Archie and thanked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for "sharing your gorgeous son."

"Dear Meghan and Harry," Garner wrote. "Thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday. We are humbled and grateful that you chose @savewithstories to mark this special day and in so doing — have raised the visibility of @savethechildren’s work in the US and UK and have helped feed and educate children in desperate need of both."

"More than anything — watching you lovingly talk through the pictures while your clever Archie turns the pages — lifts all of us up and reminds us that what may seem like a duck just might turn out to be a rabbit," Garner continued. "Thank you for this joyful and meaningful shift in perspective."

A few other celebrity moms chimed in on Garner's Instagram feed to share their own delight in seeing the video. Like Mindy Kaling who commented, "Love how anxious Archie is to keep the story moving! This is so great!" And Lisa Ling who simply posted three heart emojis.

Garner's note to Markle and Prince Harry wasn't just sweet and thoughtful, it was also a gentle reminder that "what may seem like a duck just might turn out to be a rabbit." Meaning, perhaps, that sometimes people don't know what they're talking about.