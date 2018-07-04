It's not easy to keep up with all the members of the Duggar family and which ones are expecting new babies these days. They are the family that made a name for itself on TLC with 19 Kids and Counting and now Counting On. Right now, it's 24-year-old Jinger who is expecting with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. Although Jinger's been super open about her pregnancy in the media, Jeremy Vuolo's quotes about Jinger Duggar's pregnancy show that he's pretty excited, too.

Jinger and Jeremy announced that they were expecting their first child back in January. They wrote on their blog, according to Today, "The past fourteen months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage. We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be."

The couple added, "Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child!" the couple wrote in in their website post. We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy."

Duggar is the sixth of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's children, and she married Vuolo, 30-years-ol in November 2016. From the start, they wanted to be parents. Vuolo told Us Weekly at the time, "I love kids. I really share Jinger’s love for children. I definitely want to have children, but not sure how many. We’ll have to see what the Lord provides.”

Jinger and Jeremy married just five months after meeting each other, which is pretty standard in the Duggar universe. Unlike her siblings though, Jinger and Jeremy waited over a year to announce that they were pregnant, which had some fans wrongly speculating that they were having issues. But it was all part of the plan between the couple, as Jeremy made clear in an interview this year.

They Just Wanted To Take Their Time

Although it's no one's business as to why they didn't get pregnant earlier, Vuolo said on the Calvinist Batman & Friends podcast that it was a personal decision. According to InTouchWeekly he said:

Well, I have a family on the way here. My wife is pregnant and due in July with our first. But I think it begins with establishing that relationship with your wife and I think just walking through the word together. If you’re abiding in Christ and walking with Christ daily, I think it can look like sharing that and opening the lines of communication about your own walk with Christ. Where are you wrestling right now? How is scripture helping you? Just opening that communication and fellowshipping with your spouse and that’s gonna translate to your children.

He's Glad His Daughter Has Good Role Models

After announcing the sex of their baby on their blog this April, Jeremy wrote on their blog that he was feeling lucky to have strong women in his family:

We are so happy to announce that we are having a BABY GIRL! We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this Summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.

They Already Celebrated Mother's Day

Duggar Family on YouTube

Although she wasn't due until July, Jeremy sent a sweet message to his wife on Mother's Day saying that he was excited to celebrate their "first" Mother's Day together and that she was already an "incredible" mother to their little girl." Of course she will be.

Aside from those interviews and social media posts, Jeremy hasn't said a whole lot more about his wife's pregnancy. But he is ready. For example, he posted in May about being lucky get a date night with his pregnant wife before their daughter arrived in July and they were swamped. He also has a couple of pictures of his glowingly pregnant wife on his Instagram page captioned with smiling emoji and heart eyes. He might not have a lot to say about Jinger's pregnancy, but that doesn't mean he's not stoked to be a dad. Sometimes, just being excited is enough.