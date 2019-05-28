It's been an exciting and busy year for the Duggar family, and things are about to get even busier. That's because Jessa Duggar has given birth to her third child — a girl! — with her husband Ben Seewald, adding one more adorable Duggar grandbaby to the ever-expanding brood.

Jessa and Ben — who are already parents to their two boys: 3-year-old Spurgeon and 2-year-old Henry — shared the happy news that their newest bundle of joy had arrived with their fans today. In a statement to Us Weekly, the new parents shared, "She feels so tiny compared to her siblings! We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!"

The couple also shared their daughter's beautiful name with Us Weekly: Ivy Jane Seewald, who was born on Sunday, May 26. Their little girl weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measured in at 20.5 inches long, they shared in the same statement. Jessa, Ben, Henry, and Spurgeon are undoubtedly very excited for their family newest addition's arrival.

News of Jessa giving birth was exciting for several reasons, but especially because she hadn't revealed the baby's sex until now, though it sounds like they knew well before little Ivy was born. In the comments of an Instagram post, in fact, she revealed that she and Ben find out the baby's sex "every time," but decided to keep it a secret from their fans and their family members.But now that the cat's out of the bag, everyone is happy to hear Ivy is here.

In her 38-week bump update, Jessa shared that she couldn't believe that it was almost time for her to give birth. "It seems like this pregnancy has flown by! Can anybody attest to the fact that when you have a toddler or two keeping you on your toes, pregnancy just seems to fly by??"

She had a point. It was January when Jessa and Ben first announced that they were expecting their third child. "We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!" Jessa and Ben told People at the time. "From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right, then we already have a ton of clothing and accessories ready to pass down! At the same time, we'd absolutely love it if we were having a girl — though we've joked that we'd be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things."

Now that they're a family of five, it's very possible that Jessa and Seewald could be expecting more kids in the future, especially since Jessa comes rom a very big family. In the past, the couple has been super open about wanting to adopt and have talked about wanting to have "many future babies", once they get a bigger house.

But for now, Duggar fans can relish in the fact that their newest addition is here. Welcome to the family, little one!