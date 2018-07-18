For people who put their lives on the internet, they know that the parenting police can be a little relentless. And no one knows this more than mom of two Jessa Duggar. The star of TLC's Counting On is constantly mom-shamed on Instagram or questioned about her parenting decisions, which happened again on Tuesday. After a critic took to the comments of her most recent Instagram post of her son, Jessa Duggar's had a brilliant response to someone asking why her kids are still in diapers.

Duggar's latest Instagram post of her oldest son, Spurgeon — who is turning 3 years old in November, according to People — was supposed to be a sweet little tribute to her toddler and his love of lawn mowers. In the post, Spurgeon is sitting on top of a very large lawn mower looking very happy and proud to be on it. And in the video that followed the photo, Spurgeon can be seen talking to his mom and playing with the lawn mower's handles. It's a cute post from a doting mom, but some people still found something to nitpick.

One person took to the comments to ask Duggar why Spurgeon is still in diapers. But instead of freaking out, or getting too defensive, Duggar kept a level head, perfectly explaining her reasoning behind the decision.

"My philosophy is that if they aren't able to do the whole thing from pulling their pants down and getting themselves on the toilet, to pulling their pants back up and washing their hands, they aren't ready," Duggar wrote.

Duggar continued, explaining why she might let her sons start potty training later than others:

Otherwise, it feels like it's actually the parent who's potty training and doing all the work. Lol! I've been around kids, and I'm aware of the signs of readiness. My two-and-a-half year old is getting close, but not quite there, so we're not rushing it.

Jessa Seewald/ Instagram

Around 40 to 60 percent of children in the United States are potty trained by the age of 3, or 36 months, according to American Family Physician. Although some parents might start potty training before their child turns 2, according to American Family Physician, every child is different, as Parenting noted, which means that not every kid is going to be potty trained at the same time. Not to mention, potty training requires a lot of time and patience, according to Parenting, which Duggar seems to definitely understand.

Considering that Duggar is the fifth born out of 19 children, it's likely that she has seen her siblings be potty trained over the past few years (and probably helped her mom with the training herself). As such, she probably knows how to tell when kids are ready to be potty trained.

Needless to say, people should leave the logistics of potty training to Duggar who has to deal with all of the dirty work.

This is hardly the first time Duggar has been "mommy-shamed," let alone this year. But she is one tough mama and it's clear that she's now a seasoned professional when it comes to responding to her critics.