The stars of TLC's Counting On are unfortunately no strangers to trolling and online criticism, so they've become quite the experts with their clap-backs at this point. And most recently, Jessa Duggar handled someone who assumed she's pregnant with another child based on a video she shared on Facebook with the perfect amount of sass.

While they don't always respond to rude comments or people speculating about their bodies, Jessa — mom to three kids under the age of 4 — chose to with one follower who assumed that she was expecting again. Earlier this week, Jessa shared an adorable video on Facebook of her 8-month-old daughter, Ivy, crawling around. In the video, Ivy kicks her little limbs and flails until she is able to get on her hands and knees and crawl, so she can play with her older brothers. "The way she jerks those chubby legs up to get her in the crawling position. It gets me every time," she captioned the video.

Now, it's important to note that Jessa doesn't even make an appearance in the video. So while nearly all of the comments on the video were in full support for Jessa's little girl crawling all over the place, some were apparently focused on other things.

"Bet she pregnant again now," the comment that caught Jessa's attention reads. But before any wild speculation could start, Jessa perfectly responded.

"Yes, and it's triplets this time!" she wrote back, adding three baby emojis.

Based on her use of emojis and the obviously light, sarcastic tone, it's safe to say that Jessa is not pregnant with triplets and she was just having fun with her followers. So rest assured that if and when Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald decide to grow their family by one (or three) more, she will surely let Counting On fans know.