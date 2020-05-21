There's nothing like a good ol' slow cooker recipe when you're a busy mom chasing kids around all day. Actually, yes, there is one thing better — when your kids are the ones doing some of the work and giving you a hand in the kitchen. For example, Jessa Duggar has a crockpot chicken noodle soup recipe and it looks like her sons Henry and Spurgeon are happy to help with a fair amount of the preparation.

The Counting On star shares her three children — 4-year-old son Spurgeon, 3-year-old son Henry, and 11-month-old daughter Ivy — with her husband Ben Seewald. With three kids under the age of 5, she's got her hands full and a little help in the kitchen would certainly go a long way, which is perhaps why she has wisely enlisted the enthusiastic help of her two sons when she was making chicken noodle soup in her slow cooker. And in a video she shared of the experience on Wednesday, the boys seem more than happy enough to do it. As Spurgeon explains, "It's really easy because we have to stir everything in the pot today."

He certainly appears pretty confident in his soup-making skills, perhaps because he had a bonus recipe in the works to give him a little energy. Putting chocolate chips inside a tortilla, close it up and eat it in one mouthful. Genius.

The video sees Spurgeon taking the lead as the oldest child, washing celery at the sink so very carefully. And here's where things get kind of amazing because Spurgeon — with Henry at his side marveling at his "tiny bowl" that is so cute — shows off impressive knife skills while taking celery to "cut it skinny." All to put in the "slow pot, it's called that because it cooks slow," he says.

Jessa finishes up the chopping of carrots, onion, and chicken and putting everything together in the crockpot to simmer for the day.

Jessa's followers praised both her and her sons for their work in the kitchen, with more than one person taking note of Spurgeon's impressive talents. "That looks SO good!! I am so impressive with Spurgeon’s chopping skills!!" one follower commented.

Cooking with kids helps them build confidence and develop a sense of their own impact on community. Sure it takes longer and honestly watching small kids work with knives is stress-inducing, but the results, like Jessa shared with her recipe, are totally worth it.

You can find Jessa's full recipe for her crockpot chicken noodle soup on her YouTube channel.