It's no secret Counting On star Jessa Duggar is one busy person. Duggar, who recently admitted she's ready to have a third child, is already the parent to Spurgeon, 2, and Henry, 1. Having two kids under the age of 3 is no joke, to put it mildly, especially when you're in the midst of filming a reality television show. And considering how hectic Duggar's life is, it's reasonable for fans to wonder how she keeps things fresh with her husband of three years, Ben Seewald. As it turns out, Jessa Duggar has figured out the perfect date night solution that's as easy as it is effective. Spoiler alert: it involves a lot of takeout.

Back in October, Duggar shared a very honest post about her overwhelming responsibilities as a parent. In the message that has since garnered more than 1,000 shares on Facebook, Duggar got real about falling behind on household chores, like laundry and throwing away dirty diapers. "There's a never ending to-do list. Some of these things tasks have been accomplished today, others haven't," Duggar penned in her note, according to Facebook.

Although Duggar's life has mellowed out a bit since then now that she has developed a nice routine with Henry and Spurgeon, she still has to make an effort to clear time in her schedule for Seewald. Luckily, the two have developed a smart system for whenever they want to reconnect — takeout dinners at home.

“It’s great because our conversations can go long and you’re not on a time-clock with a babysitter or wondering if the baby’s bedtime routine went smoothly,” Duggar said about their simple date night hack, according to Us Weekly. “It’s a good fit for us at this time in our lives.”

Of course, this isn't a new or thrilling idea. But Duggar's revelation is notable because it reinforces the idea that date nights can be simple. Too often parents face pressure to "do something fun" outside of the home, a sentiment that can be daunting when you can't afford a babysitter or don't feel comfortable leaving your kids.

It's also important to point out how Duggar and Seewald wait until after their kids are in bed to enjoy their time alone. Parents shouldn't feel guilty about enjoying their Grubhub delivery while their kids are asleep, and it's always a good idea to establish a quiet space in the house before setting the date night in motion.

As for Duggar's other marriage advice, look no further than her two cents on why it's essential to appreciate your spouse. “Never stop showing gratitude to your spouse for all the things they do to help out,” Duggar added, according to Us Weekly. “It doesn’t matter how big or small. Sometimes couples come to expect things of each other and they stop noticing and appreciating things the other one does to help out with the kids or keep the household running smoothly.”

Simple yet oh so true, right? Whether you're married or dating, you can never go wrong by acknowledging the little acts of kindness your partner does for you on a daily basis. This sentiment applies to friendships, too.

Now that Duggar and Seewald are ready for baby number three (she announced the big news one week after Jinger Duggar gave birth to her daughter, Felicity), it will be interesting to see if they keep up with their own advice. It's easy for a person to lose track of their goals as it is, but it's especially difficult when a newborn baby is thrown into the mix. I'm hopeful, however, that Seewald and Duggar will continue to make it work.