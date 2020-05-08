If your new daily life includes slacking on chores, letting your kids stay up late (what even is bedtime anymore?), checking your phone during “alone time,” and maybe sneaking in a face mask now and then, you’re in good company. Romper caught up with Jessica Alba, Busy Philipps, Jenna Dewan, and Zoe Saldana to chat parenting life in quarantine, and their days sound… weirdly a lot like ours. But for Mother’s Day weekend, their plans also include supporting moms around the country who are in need during this crisis.

On Saturday, May 9, at 12 p.m. PST, Alba, Philipps, Dewan, and Saldana will virtually join Nicole Richie as she hosts an Instagram Live event in support of national nonprofit Baby2Baby’s crucial work, along with a dream team of your fave celeb moms — including Chrissy Teigen, Ali Wong, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, and Drew Barrymore — on the Baby2Baby Instagram account.

The organization focused on helping children living in poverty has been “flooded” with hundreds of thousands of requests for formula in the wake of COVID-19, according to its website, and the urgency is only growing. To put the current demand into context: in the eight years before the pandemic, the organization has provided more than 70 million basic necessities, such as formula, clothing, and diapers, to families in need. But since the pandemic began less than two months ago, it's already distributed nearly 10 million essentials to children across the country. This pace is not sustainable without support from the public, and that’s where these Baby2Baby “angels” (many of whom have a long history of involvement with the organization) are coming in, to help raise awareness and money.

“When children struggle, so do their moms,” said Baby2Baby co-presidents Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof, adding that they have “the most incredible group of ambassadors and mothers” and they’re grateful for their support.

Romper asked these celeb ambassador moms to give us a peek into their lives during quarantine, and we think you’ll relate. (We also asked them for some selfies — something we're all getting good at in quarantine, no?)

With five minutes of alone time, what's the first thing you do? Check my phone.

What house rules for your kids have you let loose on during quarantine? Screen time is anytime.

What's your ideal Mother's Day? I really wish I could get a facial for like four hours. And then nachos.

What have you learned about yourself as a mom during the pandemic? I’ve learned to enjoy the simple things again, from making the boys breakfast, to cleaning my closet, to playing a card game with my husband. I have found happiness in those little moments spent doing things with my family.

With five minutes of alone time, what's the first thing you do? I sit and let my mind idle for two minutes, then I spend the other three minutes reaching out to loved ones and checking in with them.

What house rules for your kids have you let loose on during quarantine? Two weeks into quarantine, one of our twins sat us down and told us to please be happier and stop doing so many “jores” all the time. He meant "chores,” by the way, and he was right. We needed to take more breaths and relax so that he could relax as well. He’s 5 years old and his advice has been taken quite seriously in this house. We are behind on so many of these “jores,” but we play and interact with our boys more now than ever, and that has made us happier. And to answer your question, we’ve let loose on a lot of stuff. LOL.

What's your ideal Mother's Day? ...Waking up with all our boys jumping on the bed and smothering me with kisses. That’s including my husband. LOL.

What have you learned about yourself as a mom during the pandemic? And your kids? How much Evie and I both needed downtime! And how happy I am just being — nothing to do, nowhere to go, and slowing down! The family time has been so healing and a lot of fun.

With five minutes of alone time, what's the first thing you do? Close my eyes! Text back friends!

What house rules for your kids have you let loose on during quarantine? We are doing a lot more family movie nights!

What's your ideal Mother's Day? Breakfast in bed while cuddling my kids, a beach or nature walk, family movie night, and a massage!

What have you learned about yourself as a mom during the pandemic? Patience.

And your kids? How resilient and adaptable they are.

With five minutes of alone time, what's the first thing you do? A face mask and a deep breath.

What house rules for your kids have you let loose on during quarantine? Bedtime has become later and later in our house.

What's your ideal Mother's Day? Breakfast cooked by Cash and the kids. A day spent together with no distractions, and I can get them to make a family TikTok with me.

