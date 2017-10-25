Jessica Alba Reveals The Sex Of Her 3rd Child & It's A Boy!

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren are used to "sugar, spice, and everything nice" — after all, they're parents to daughters Honor and Haven. But Alba and Warren are going to have to get used to a new rhyme with their new baby on the way. On Wednesday, Jessica Alba revealed the sex of her third child on Instagram — and boy oh boy it's exciting!

Alba not only starred in your favorite films of the early 2000's (who can forget Honey?) she is also the co-founder of your favorite diaper/gentle baby wash/cleaning product company, The Honest Company. If you were one of the founders of one of the biggest billion dollar businesses in the past five years, then your baby's sex announcement would probably look just like Alba's.

Alba shared a stop motion video of her and her daughters, ages 9 and 6, untying a box from The Honest company filled with balloons, streamers, and confetti in the color blue. Yes, it is going to be a boy for Alba and Warren and it will be their first. Alba's face could not be any more alive in the video and her daughters could not look happier to become big sisters. "Cash Warren and I couldn't be more thrilled to announce...#officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree," Alba captioned the super cute video.

In mid-July, Alba and Warren made the initial announcement on Instagram that they were expecting their third child, according to People, and therefore making them officially outnumbered. While Alba's due date is a little unclear, her pregnancy will give her a lot of time to think of the perfect name for her child — and lord knows she will need the help.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, according to Business Insider, Alba revealed that she will name her new child with the name letter as her daughters, "H." But the name can't be Harry or Herbert, it has to be an object. Alba explained to Fallon, according to Business Insider:

So my husband's name is Cash. It is a real, like that's his actual, real name on the birth certificate, so our kids had to have unusual names that are also words, and for some reason we chose "H." It has to be single or double syllable, has to be an "H" and also has to be a word. And it can't be too weird, because, ya know, like...a little unusual but, you know, what if they want to be a nurse?

