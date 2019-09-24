Jessica Simpson has become a bit of a legend among moms, as her social media feed is basically a master class in keeping it real. Throughout her third pregnancy, for instance, she shared hilarious posts about bodily changes, with many moms nodding along in solidarity. So I think it's safe to say many parents are thrilled to hear Jessica Simpson finally feels like herself again six months after having her baby girl Birdie because they've been there and they know how babies take over your life.

Simpson and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, are parents to three adorable kids: 7-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew, 6-year-old son Ace Knute, and 6-month-old daughter Birdie Mae. The fashion designer clearly adores being a mom to her three kids if her social media feed is any indication, but that doesn't mean she wants to stop being her own person. Because that's always the struggle for a parent, isn't it? Being there for your kids without letting the person you used to be get sucked into the vacuum of your children's needs.

With that all being said, I was so excited to see Simpson's Tuesday announcement that she has "finally" found herself again after six months, which I can tell you as a mom of four is about how long it sometimes takes after giving birth.

Simpson shared a photo of herself in a black dress, noting it was her first trip away from Bride. But despite her mixed feelings about this milestone, she was psyched about a recent development in her life.

"6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again," she captioned the shot. "Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."

This must feel like a pretty serious accomplishment for Simpson in particular after her difficult pregnancy. She had to deal with terribly swollen ankles, struggled with bronchitis, sciatica, and even broke a toilet seat at one point. Yes, she shared this information with her followers and OK, yes perhaps I laughed. That's because Simpson kept her sense of humor fully intact throughout it all, and she was laughing right along with her fans.

Still, I'm pretty sure it feels great to feel like herself again after such a long, difficult pregnancy. And getting away for a weekend without her three kids? Well that's just icing on top of a pretty delicious cake, right?

Not to mention, Simpson confirmed she's ready for an adult weekend now that she's a mom-of-three. She said as much in a conversation with People in July about raising three kids, saying:

Three kids is no joke. It is definitely constant, and the biggest challenge for me is trying to be present when I am pulled in so many directions. They are all in such different phases now.

Here's to hoping this busy mom spends the weekend reconnecting with herself and recharging. It honestly makes parenting a lot easier when give yourself a minute to just be yourself, you know? And congrats on getting your groove back, mama!