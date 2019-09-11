I've said it before like every other mom out there and I'll say it again, back-to-school season is truly delightful. I'm sure there are moms out there who are heartbroken to see the end of a carefree summer with their kids, and of course that's always a small part of it. But for other moms, it's time to get back into a routine that allows for a little more freedom. To refocus on work, perhaps, to get into a new fitness regime if that's your thing. Or maybe just to enjoy your baby, like Jessica Simpson is doing with her daughter Birdie. The mom of three getting in snuggle time with her youngest now that her big brother and sister are off at school all day, and boy do these two look happy about it.

The fashion designer is mom to three kids, 7-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew, 5-year-old son Ace Knute, and 5-month old baby girl Birdie Mae. She and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, are clearly loving their life as busy parents of three kids under the age of 7, if their social media feeds are any indication. And of course Simpson presumably enjoyed having her three kids with her all summer. And let's face it, having two extra sets of hands around when you have a baby can be sort of handy, especially when those hands belong to doting siblings who just want to love her all the time.

But now that the older two are back at school, Simpson has one specific plan in mind: Get in a little one-on-one time with her baby Birdie.

On Tuesday Simpson shared a photo of herself cuddling a smiling baby Birdie (and wearing a hoodie with holes in it, as if I could love her any more than I already do), with the caption: "While the other 2 kiddos are off at school, this little lady and I snuggle a lot."

Now presumably Simpson has snuggled with her child before, so let's not suggest anything terrible. Especially since the former singer tends to be a real target for mom shamers on the internet. As you can see from Simpson's big grin, having her little girl all to herself is obviously making her pretty happy. Just as it probably did with each of her older two kids.

The reality is, however, that being a mom of three children means that you have more children than hands, and as Simpson told People back in July, "there is a lot of dividing and conquering going on in our house right now," adding: "Three kids is no joke. It is definitely constant, and the biggest challenge for me is trying to be present when I am pulled in so many directions. They are all in such different phases now."

I'm sure Simpson is excited for her kids to get home from school at the end of the day. To reconnect, regroup, come back together as a family.

Still, there is something truly joyous about finding time alone with your baby in the afternoon while the kids are at school. And Jessica Simpson is wise enough to take full advantage.