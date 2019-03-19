Jessica Simpson's pregnancy with her third child has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride, to put it mildly. From the fashion designer's struggles with her swollen feet (she has a hilarious hack for that, BTW) to her scary bout of bronchitis, she has been through it all. And Jessica Simpson's newest pregnancy update touches on these aforementioned struggles, and it's crystal clear she's ready to give birth ASAP.

During Newlyweds run on MTV, Simpson was typically the butt of the joke. A popular example is when she confused Chicken of the Sea tuna for chicken, a silly gaffe that earned her widespread criticism. But these days, Simpson is the one making the jokes and impressing people with her offbeat sense of humor. Case in point: On Monday, Simpson shared a hilarious pregnancy update expressing just how ready she is to give birth to her third child and second baby girl.

I happen to love all of Simpson's pregnancy updates but this might take the cake because of how simple yet brilliant it is. "Jess-tation," Simpson captioned a shot of herself posing in a bikini and sunglasses. As for the mama's expression in the snap? It can best be described as done.

The post must have hit a chord with Simpson's fans because it has over 200,000 likes as of Tuesday.

Simpson's update inspired her fans to leave supportive messages, and a lot of the words of comfort came from fellow parents who know exactly how she feels.

"Bless her heart! I can feel her discomfort," one person commented. "I pray this baby comes soon x."

Someone else said, "Poor mama. Ready to pop! The last weeks are the hardest."

"I feel like you’ve been pregnant for 2 years now with this one!" another fan added. "Bless you’re [sic] heart! I know the feeling, I had four."

"Girl you are ready to pop," a supporter penned. "Wishing you positive vibes till delivery and beyond."

One commenter wrote, "Pregnancy is so hard for some of use. Thank you for posting @jessicasimpson your [sic] amazing. My baby is due June and I already feel like I can’t breathe."

Despite Simpson's obvious discomfort, she is a pro at keeping things positive. Case in point: In February, the singer shared an Instagram post about enjoying the small things in life while pregnant.

"After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today, I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!" she wrote. Sometimes you have to celebrate those small victories, right?

The good news is Simpson isn't too far off from delivering her next baby, a little girl she named Birdie. The mom's two other kiddos, Ace and Maxwell, and her husband, Eric Johnson, all agree that this moment can't come soon enough.

"They are most excited about learning how to do the swaddle. Maxwell, my daughter is just so happy that it's a girl," Simpson previously shared, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Here's to hoping Simpson's little girl makes her debut sooner than later. Even though she has done an excellent job so far of keeping things positive, it's obvious this mama deserves a break.