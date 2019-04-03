Successful parenting looks different for everyone. For some people, it's all about the visuals; getting their kids dressed in decent clothes, maybe doing well in school. For me, it was a successful day of parenting if my sons went to sleep at the end of the day with sheets on their bed and food in their belly. But when they were babies, it was something else entirely. It was all about those breastfeeding triumphs in the beginning, so I totally get why Jessica Simpson shared a photo of her breast milk. Because honestly, if you don't celebrate those moments as a mom, no one else is going to do it for you.

The fashion designer and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, just welcomed their third child on March 19, according to USA Today. A little girl named Birdie Mae Johnson, who joined 6-year-old sister Maxwell Drew and 5-year-old brother Ace Knute. Simpson had an especially difficult pregnancy the third time around, struggling with shockingly swollen ankles, sciatica pain, and weeks of bronchitis, according to People.

Now that little Birdie has arrived, is it any wonder that Simpson is gleefully sharing her success as a mom just as she once shared her struggles? Well, in a Wednesday post on Instagram, Simpson let her 4.6 million followers know she was having a great day — breast milk-wise.

The singer shared a picture of a five-ounce bottle full of breast milk with the caption: "This is what success feels like."

For anyone out there who has ever tried to pump five ounces of precious breast milk, you know. It's an accomplishment worth celebrating.

Fellow new mom Hilary Duff, who gave birth to daughter Banks Violet Bair in October last year, per Harper's Bazaar, clearly knows this is a big deal because she commented on Simpson's photo, "Dang girl! Get itttt."

And Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commented, "The best!" And Melissa Joan Hart wrote on the photo, "Liquid gold!!!"

Moms supporting moms, this is the world we're meant to live in, right?

Simpson's honesty has been something of her trademark throughout her pregnancy. I mean, can anyone forget the time she shared the fact that she broke a toilet seat in her third trimester on Instagram? Bless her heart.

As much as I appreciate the humor in her posts, I'm actually really glad that she's being honest about her successes as a mom as well as her struggles.

Earlier in the week she shared a post in which she admitted the recovery process after welcoming baby Birdie via C-section was "no joke."

She wrote on Instagram, "... I think we all get so carried away with the excitement of having a new baby that we forget that we are going in for major surgery. Then on top of that, we get home from the hospital, have to recover from the surgery, balance our new life as a parent to three kids and be a wife."

I think Simpson has the right idea of what success in parenting looks like. Take every day as it comes, celebrate the good and the bad and all the normal days in between. Because this is real life.