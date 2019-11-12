JetBlue Now Serves Truly Spiked Seltzer, & Flying Just Got Easier

Your next flight might be a little more relaxed, thanks to the addition of a new drink on the menu. Starting this month, JetBlue is serving Truly, a spiked seltzer, to make chilling out in mid-air easier than ever. By bringing the hard seltzer trend into the skies, passengers will have a fresh, new option when the drink cart arrives.

The first airline to sell hard seltzer on board, JetBlue is bringing a major drink trend right to your tray table. "We are constantly listening to our customers and diversifying our inflight offerings to make sure we're making the products they love on the ground available to them in the skies," Mariya Stoyanova, director of product development at JetBlue, said in a statement, reported USA Today. "Bringing Truly Hard Seltzer on board is another fun way to deliver on our promise of providing a preferred customer experience with our partners at The Boston Beer Company." Beginning November 2019, Jet Blue started selling cans of Truly Wild Berry for $8.

With 5% alcohol by volume, Truly Wild Berry is flavored to taste like a blend of strawberries, raspberries, blackberries. You can even mix it with an ounce of gin and splash of cranberry juice for an easy in-flight cocktail.

If it seems like hard seltzer is suddenly everywhere, well, it's because these drinks are wildly popular. "We’ve observed increasing demand for lower-alcohol products and healthier, natural options, along with a surge in ready-to-drink beverages," Lara Crystal, co-founder & co-CEO of Minibar Delivery, told Wine Magazine back in September. These was even a White Claw shortage this past summer, and it's not hard to imagine why the category of spiked seltzer was so well received. Drinks like Truly are refreshing, tasty, and will likely give you just a mild buzz. It's just the thing to take some of the stress out of flying.