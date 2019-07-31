It's no secret the Duggar family has some controversial opinions concerning women, which is why it's not too surprising fans are questioning Jill Duggar's Instagram post celebrating women's rights alongside Arkansas' First Lady, Susan Hutchinson. I won't dive too deep into the drama just yet, but let's just say her comment raised a few eyebrows.

To catch you up to speed, Jill took to social media Sunday to rave about her recent trip to the Arkansas Governor's Mansion. During the visit in question, she took pics with Susan and enjoyed some tea, all in the name of celebrating 100 years since women in America earned the right to vote.

"I had a lovely time at the governor’s mansion for a tea celebrating 100 years since women were finally able to exercise the right to vote! @govasahutchinson @arfirstlady #arkansaswomenssuffrage #womensrighttovote," the mom-of-two captioned the shot. the reality star posted.

Although Jill's cause was noble, even Duggar supporters couldn't let the moment go by without at least gently noting the irony of her post. Fans didn't forget, for instance, when Jill emphasized the importance of pleasing a husband, stating on her blog, "Let your spouse know that you’re aways available. Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone...(Philippians 2:3-4; 1 Corinthians 7:5)." Eep.

So, what did fans have to say? "I had to giggle," one commenter responded. "The ladies in your family have no rights. The men control you. I do love your family and show but come on!!”

Another user brought up the topic of reproductive rights, reminding Jill that she and her family don't believe in a person's right to choose. "...Everyone has a right to their own beliefs and opinions," chimed in another user, also clearly trying to be fair," they said. "I just find it ironic and a bit hypocritical that you are there celebrating women's right to vote but want to allow the same government... to make decisions on what a woman should do with HER OWN BODY!"

It's possible this particular fan's comment is in reference to Jill's recent support of the controversial anti-abortion film, Unplanned, or the fact that her husband, Derick Dillard, implied Planned Parenthood is hate group. Sigh.

Speaking of Derick, he didn't hesitate to reply, writing, according to In Touch Weekly: “If you only know our family from a semi-scripted show then you are either assuming things that aren’t there or believe that all you see is all there is. If Jill felt the Lord leading her to run for governor, I would not only vote for her, but support her in every way a spouse can.”

Jill also penned her own response to the backlash, commenting: "You're mistaken."

It's important to point out here that, despite Jill's controversial beliefs, she does value a women's right to vote. In fact, the former reality star took her two sons with her to vote in 2018.

Of course, I understand why some fans felt the need to question Jill's post. But that being said, Jill's interest in women's history seems sincere, and I hope she continues to grow as a person.