When the world is falling apart, sometimes even the mildest and sweetest among us need to put down that Hot Pocket and stand up for what they believe in. And that's exactly what normally chill comedian Jim Gaffigan did with his tweets about President Trump and those who would consistently back him during the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.

Gaffigan has built a long career out of being a clean comedian. During his sold out shows, he tends to focus on the universal bits of life that both Democrats and Republicans can relate to, like his well-documented love of Hot Pockets or his hilarious defense of the much-maligned band Nickelback. The father of five has been a popular guest on talk shows as a reliable presence, someone who is dependably funny and perhaps even pleasantly predictable. Until the 2020 Republican National Convention that is...

That's when something inside the comedian snapped, or as he wrote at the outset of his Twitter rant that lasted longer than an hour and dropped several F-bombs, another unusual occurrence for the clean comic, "excuse me while i treat myself to confronting some a**hole trolls... " From that point forward, there was no holding back.

"Look Trumpers I get it," Gaffigan began. "As a kid I was a cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he's a traitor and a con man who doesn't care about you. Deep down you know it. I'm sure you enjoy pissing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal."

"I know you hate snobs and elites I get it but look at Ivana and that douche bag Jerod," he added in another tweet. "Think they are on your side? Do you think they've ever done a real days work in their lives. Wake up."

As some of his fans threatened to stop supporting his career if he continued, Gaffigan pointed out that if they "think I'm destroying my career wake up" and added, "if trump gets elected, the economy will never come back."

Gaffigan also had some choice words for Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz, who referred to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as a "Catholic in name only" earlier during the Republic National Convention. Gaffigan, who is a Catholic himself, had no time for the accusation. "F*ck Lou Holtz," Gaffigan tweeted. "Biden is Catholic in name only? Compared to who?"

While his wife and co-producer Jeannie Gaffigan might agree with him, she did gently remind him on Twitter that there's "no need to curse." To which he responded, "Okay fine."

Mostly though, the theme of Gaffigan's rant was to "wake up."

Finally, he ended the night with a reminder about the danger of what he called "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Twitter was ablaze with reactions from people who could not get over the fact that, as Hunger writer Roxane Gay wrote, "Wow. The president made Jim Gaffigan, the chilliest dude, snap completely." Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings also noted, "Imagine the pressure building inside Jim Gaffigan for years."

While there were plenty of critics going after Gaffigan for daring to speak his mind, fellow comedian Mike Birbiglia wrote, "I know so many entertainers who stay out of discussing politics and don't speak their mind about the corruption we're witnessing in the White House because it's bad for business. My hat is off to @JimGaffigan. We all have to stand up to the incompetent bully in the White House."

Sometimes, no matter how chill a dude may be, a person can only get pushed so far.