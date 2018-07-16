Since announcing her pregnancy in January, Jinger Duggar Vuolo has posted nearly too many Instagram pregnancy updates to count — each one featuring a hand-drawn size comparison to a piece of produce. However, that may all be over soon. On Monday, the mama-to-be shared a photo of her bump at 39 weeks along, and it's so clear that Jinger Duggar is ready to welcome her baby girl.

"Any day now we will be holding our little girl in our arms! 💕" Jinger wrote on Instagram on Monday, alongside a photo of her and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. In the picture, Jinger is gently cradling her bump. The light blue dress she's wearing appears to be the same one she wore at her and Jeremy's sex reveal party. At the party, Jinger wore blue because she thought they were having a boy, and Jeremy wore pink because he thought they were having a girl — and it turned out Jeremy guessed correctly.

"We are so happy to announce that we are having a BABY GIRL! We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this Summer," the couple wrote in a blog post on their website back in April. "We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love."

Last week, Jinger shared her 38-week, 4-day bump update on Instagram. "Almost there! 👶🏼 Vuolo #38weeks4days @jeremy_vuolo and I can’t wait to meet our baby girl! 💕" she captioned a bump shot. In the picture, Jinger's signature chalkboard update reads, "38 weeks – baby is the size of a pumpkin." That would put Jinger at approximately 39.5 weeks along as of this week. The typical length of a healthy pregnancy is 40 weeks, according to BetterHealth, which means Jinger really could give birth any day now.

It's awesome that Jinger seems so excited and ready to welcome her daughter, considering she has expressed nerves over childbirth before. In March, she told Us Weekly:

I wasn't super nervous until Joy had her baby and I thought, "Oh my. What if I have a 10 pounder?" That's probably the only thing that is making me nervous, is just thinking of the size of the baby and going through labor, but at this point, I'm trying not to think about that. I'm trying to just enjoy the pregnancy and I know when the baby comes I'm going to be super excited to see it.

And in a preview for the upcoming season of Counting On that dropped last week, Jinger expressed nerves again. "I get scared thinking about birth and labor," she said in the clip, In Touch Weekly reported.

The couple first announced they were expecting in a video for TLC's YouTube channel in January. In the video, Jinger revealed what she was most looking forward to. She said:

I think we're most looking forward to just having this little one in our arms and being parents — and learning how to multi-task. That's going to be fun.

Despite Jinger's nerves, I have a feeling her tremendous excitement to become a mother will help motivate her through labor. And not only that, but Jinger is totally prepared for her new role as mom, considering she has a ton of experience caring for her 13 younger siblings and 11 nieces and nephews. However, Jeremy may need a little coaching — in the Counting On trailer mentioned above, Jeremy said, "I don't know much about birth," according to In Touch Weekly. Here's hoping he's learned a bit since then.