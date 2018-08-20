It's hard to believe that it's been a whole month since Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo of TLC's Counting On welcomed their first child, Felicity Nicole Vuolo. The new mom and dad have both shared a slew of updates on Instagram about their baby girl, and it's clear that they are already so in love with their new family of three. This week, Jinger Duggar Vuolo shared a photo for Felicity's 1-month birthday — and it implies that many more photos of Felicity are to come.

"Felicity is one month old today!" Jinger wrote on Instagram late Sunday night, Aug. 19. Alongside the caption is a gorgeous picture of Felicity, who was born on July 19. In the shot, the baby girl is wearing a pink stripy dress, grey mittens, and a white headband with a frilly flower. She is lying on a striped blanket, and, most importantly, there are blocks above her head that read "1 month."

A lot of new parents in the social media spotlight take monthly photos of their children to keep track of how they're growing, how their looks are changing, and to celebrate their baby's monthly birthdays. For example, Jinger's sister Joy-Anna Forsyth has been tracking baby Gideon's birthday with a monthly blanket photo, and fellow TLC star Tori Roloff of Little People, Big World also shared monthly blanket shots of her baby Jackson until he turned 1.

Hopefully this means Jinger is planning to share a photo of baby Felicity every month!

If you're a Counting On fan, you know that the most recent episode, which aired on Monday, Aug. 13, showed Jinger and Jeremy creatively announcing to the Duggar family that they were expecting, according to People.

“Jeremy and I got a little sign that says ‘we’re expecting’ and my dad, as he always does, he’s always taking pictures,” Jinger explained in the episode, People reported. After Jinger and Jeremy posed for a few photos for her dad Jim Bob, she looked over what he had taken, and told him she wanted to pose for one more shot. Before getting back into position, she stealthily pulled a sign that read, "We're expecting!" out of her bag, and held it up for the next frame, according to People.

It's pretty great timing that Felicity turned 1-month old the same week that they got to relive footage of their pregnancy announcement.

TLC on YouTube

Felicity's 1-month birthday photo was not the only Instagram post the Vuolos have shared of their sweet girl. Over the weekend, Jinger posted a picture of Felicity all snuggled up in a floral onesie, captioned, "Bliss."

Last week, she posted a serene shot of Felicity napping on her chest. "Snuggle time 💕," she wrote alongside the picture.

A few days prior, she Instagrammed yet another image of her sleepy baby, featuring yet another epic headband.

And on Aug, 10, Jinger captured Felicity's super cute smile. "We are so in love with this little doll! 🎀," the new mom captioned an Instagram photo of Felicity beaming while wearing a hat with a giant bow and a pink dress.

Earlier this month, Jeremy shared a pretty funny photo of himself and Felicity. In the photo, he's holding her in his arms as they both stare at his laptop screen. "Look who joined me for OT Studies w/ Dr. Essex..." Jeremy wrote alongside the shot. A few months ago, Jeremy posted an acceptance letter to the Master's Seminary, where he planned to study theological and pastoral studies. It looks like he enrolled in some online classes — and Felicity is already into the lessons.

Here's hoping Jinger has a 2-month block ready to go for next month!