Fans of the super-sized Duggar family know that Jinger Duggar Vuolo, of TLC's 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On fame, is expecting a baby with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. And on Friday, Jinger shared her first official bump photo with her social media followers, who were all very excited for her. This is Jinger and Jeremy's first child, though it is far from the first grandchild in the Duggar family. The new baby will join several other Duggar grandchildren born in recent years, and is just one of a few due this year alone.

Jinger is reportedly 15 weeks along in her pregnancy, and this is the first time since she announced the pregnancy that she shared a typical "bump" update photo to one of her social media channels. Fans have scrutinized other photos Jinger recently shared to Instagram, looking for any clue of a baby bump in the shots, so you'd better believe they were pumped to get a real "bump" photo from the Counting On star.

Jinger captioned the picture very simply, and only wrote, "Baby Vuolo is growing! #15weeks#babybump#babyisthesizeofanapple#pregnantmama." She also refrained from including any anti-choice hashtags in the caption of the photo, which her siblings have opted to do in the past.

Jinger and Jeremy shared the news of their impending parenthood in early January, in a post on their website. At the time, they wrote a statement to make the announcement, which read:

The past fourteen months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage. We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child! We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.

It's particularly notable that Jinger and Jeremy seemed to wait so long after getting married to have their first baby. While 14 months might not seem like a long time to most people, it's much longer than most Duggar couples typically wait to have babies. Many of Jinger's siblings were expecting within months of their weddings — her sister, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, along with her husband, Austin Forsyth, shared their baby news just three months after their wedding, for example.

TLC on YouTube

Whatever you may think of the somewhat controversial Duggar family as a whole, it's always great when a couple is happy and excited to be expecting their first baby, and that's how fans clearly feel about Jinger and Jeremy. Comments on Jinger's recent Instagram post included things like, "So excited for you!," "Super cute..congrats to u and Jeremy!!!," and "So cute. Congratulations , I happy you had a year to learn about each other without distractions. 😆."

And Jinger and Jeremy were excited when they talked about the pregnancy in a video on TLC's YouTube account. Jinger said:

I think we are most looking forward to just having this little one in our arms and being parents and learning how to multitask.

And a lot of parents can probably relate to that. Sometimes pregnancy can really feel like it lasts forever.

Jinger and Jeremy will be in good company when they become first-time parents. Jinger's sister Joy is expecting her first baby, and so are her brother, Joseph, and his wife, Kendra (Caldwell) Duggar. There are also several other Duggar grandbabies already running around, so by the time Baby Vuolo makes an appearance, they will have plenty of cousins to play with — and plenty of possible built-in babysitters thanks to the unusual number of aunts and uncles they have waiting to meet them.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherlode, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.