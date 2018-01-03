Jinger Duggar-Vuolo Is Pregnant With Her First Child, & Duggar Family Fans Are Freaking Out

The Duggar family might already be super-sized, but in 2018, it's about to get a whole lot bigger. On Wednesday, People confirmed that Jinger Vuolo is pregnant with her first child, making her the third Duggar to have a baby on the way. But unlike her siblings, who announced pregnancies shortly after tying the knot, Jinger's baby announcement comes as a bit of a surprise — she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, celebrated their first wedding anniversary in November, and hadn't given any hints as to when they hoped to start a family.

Jinger hinted at the big news in an Instagram post Wednesday morning, in which she directed fans to the couple's official website, The Vuolos. In a post titled "Exciting News!" Jinger and Jeremy shared that they were expecting their first child together after 14 months of marriage, and wrote, "We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy." In an accompanying video message for TLC, the Counting On stars spoke further about their baby-to-be, telling viewers they were "thrilled" about the pregnancy, and that they both had a feeling that the baby is a boy (though they'd be "happy either way").

It hasn't actually been long since the last Duggar pregnancy announcement: Jinger and Jeremy's big news comes only a couple of weeks after her brother, Joseph, announced that he and his wife, Kendra, were expecting their first child together, and just over four months since her sister, Joy-Anna, announced that she was expecting a baby with her husband, Austin. And though Jinger and Jeremy decided to wait until 2018 to share their baby news, the pregnancy capped off what was already a pretty busy year for her seemingly-ever-expanding family: in a post on the Duggar family Instagram account, Duggar parents Jim Bob and Michelle recapped that 2017 brought them "3 new grandbabies, 2 beautiful weddings, 1 new son-in-law, 1 new daughter-in-law."

