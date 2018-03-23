Jinger Duggar's Bump Photos Show Just How Excited The 'Counting On' Star Is To Be A Mom

It feels like only yesterday that Jinger Duggar announced her pregnancy with her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo. But the Counting On star is actually well into second trimester and has been regularly posting updates about her pregnancy on Instagram. And her excitement is almost contagious. In fact, all of Jinger Duggar's bump photos, that she's shared so far, show just how obviously excited the mom-to-be is for this next adventure in her life.

Jinger has been open with fans about how far along she is, ever since she and Jeremy announced their exciting news back in January. With every update though, fans have been dying to know more info about her baby-to-be, like the sex, for example. But in a recent interview with Us Weekly, Jinger shared that she and Jeremy don't have that answer and explained that they're just so excited to be parents.

While they might be totally excited to hold the titles of mom and dad very soon, they're not exactly prepared for their baby's arrival. "At this point we haven’t done too much prep," Jinger recently told Us Weekly. "Now that I’m halfway through my pregnancy, we haven’t really collected anything. A friend of ours had some stuff they were getting rid of, so that was really nice because they were able to give us baby swings and things like that that we needed, but we haven’t started on anything as far as prep for the baby."

They have plenty of time to get things in order. But in the meantime, it seems like they're both just enjoying her pregnancy and celebrating every exciting milestone — with these sweet bump photos, of course.

Her First Bump Pic Is Predictably Adorable jingervuolo on Instagram Shortly after Jinger announced that she was pregnant on her blog with her husband, she posted the above picture telling fans that she was 15 weeks along. When she first announced her pregnancy, of course, it was pretty unclear how far along she was: Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child! We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy. But she quickly set the record straight with this photo.

But Fans Thought The Spotted A Bump A Few Days Earlier jeremy_vuolo on Instagram While Jinger uploaded her 15-week photo on Jan. 26, fans weren't convinced that it was the actual first bump photo from the happy young couple. In fact, Jeremy posted this photo to his Instagram on Jan. 22, just a few days before and many fans made comments that they spotted a bump. Of course, she's just wearing a flowy dress, but for some on Duggar Bump Watch, that was enough proof.

Jeremy's Happy Valentine's Day Post Was Revealing, Too jeremy_vuolo on Instagram While not an official update from Jinger herself, Jeremy's Valentine's Day photo with his wife almost certainly showed Jinger's pregnancy progress, even if it was directly mentioned.

Then Came Another Milestone jingervuolo on Instagram Then, after Valentine's Day, on Feb. 17, Jinger herself posted another photo update. This time informing fans that she was 18 weeks along, and that the baby was the size of a bell pepper. It was also around this time when fans started theorizing about her baby's sex. Many were convinced that she's expecting a boy because of the chalk color, but she's since set the record straight.

...And Another Milestone jingervuolo on Instagram True to her form, Jinger kept fans in the know with her next bump photo, which again featured that famous (now-debunked) blue chalk and also told fans that she was 20 weeks along, and her baby was the size of an artichoke.