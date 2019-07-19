It's hard to believe that Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are now the parents to a 1-year-old daughter. Just one year ago, on July 19, the Counting On star gave birth to a baby girl named Felicity. And today, Jinger Duggar's daughter officially celebrates her first birthday, and it sure looks like this little girl has lived one happy life so far.

In the past year alone, Jinger, Jeremy, and baby girl Felicity have gone through some pretty exciting experiences. For example, they've traveled a bunch as a family, moved to a different state, and Felicity has even gained a few new cousins of her own. And throughout the first year of her life, Jinger and Jeremy have been sharing all of Felicity's greatest and most special moments with their many followers on Instagram.

Indeed, photos from Felicity's first year of life perfectly capture all of the exciting adventures she's gone on thus far — and plenty more are sure to come.

July 2018

Jinger gave birth to her daughter in the early hours of July 19, 2018, and the family immediately announced the news of her arrival. "God is so kind," the new parents told Us Weekly at the time. "Felicity weighs 8 lbs and 3 oz, and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents."

August 2018

One month later, in August, fans got to see Jinger give birth to Felicity when TLC aired her birth special. During the special episode of Counting On, fans watched as Jinger gave birth in a hospital with the help of a midwife. "Some of my sisters have been through a bit of a tough time with labor and delivery, so I have just decided to go ahead and switch to the hospital," Jinger said during the special, according to People.

September 2018

September brought on Felicity's first ride in an airplane at just 2 months old when the family went on vacation to Chicago at the end of the month.

October 2018

In October, Felicity really began to show more of her personality, proving she has no problem whatsoever hamming it up for the camera.

November 2018

During Thanksgiving, Felicity was able to get in some much needed quality time spent with her family, including her late great-grandmother, Mary Duggar.

December 2018

Felicity's first Christmas was spent baking cookies with her mom and hanging out with her dad's family, which is pretty much the reason for the season.

January 2019

In January, Felicity got to hang out with her cousin Garrett Duggar, spend some time with her grandma and grandpa, and quickly learned why coffee is a life necessity.

This was also the month that Jinger's older sister, Jessa, announced she and her husband, Ben Seewald, were expecting their third child together, giving Felicity a brand new cousin earlier this year.

February 2019

Felicity spent the shortest month of the year filming some episodes of Counting On. You know, just normal baby things.

March 2019

In March, Jinger and Jeremy announced that they had decided to move from their home in Laredo, Texas, to Southern California so Jeremy could attend school at The Master's Seminary.

"As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we've ever done; our friends here have become like family," the couple told People in a statement. "Please pray for us as we open this new chapter in our lives."

April 2019

April brought some major milestones for Felicity. According to Jinger's Instagram post, her little girl was crawling up a storm and was chewing on everything.

May 2019

This May, Felicity gained a brand new cousin (and future partner in crime) after her Aunt Jessa gave birth to a daughter named Ivy June, according to Entertainment Tonight.

June 2019

The family finally relocated to their new home in California in June of this year, with TLC cameras documenting the very exciting journey for a future season of Counting On.

July 2019

Felicity is clearly loving life. Not only is she enjoying all of the amazing things that California has to offer (like the delicious food!), but she is such a sweet and happy baby based on all of Jinger's Instagram posts.

And there are surely many, many more good times to come in the upcoming years of her life. Happy birthday, Felicity!