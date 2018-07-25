Those first few days at home with a newborn can feel like a rollercoaster ride of emotions. On one hand, you're over the moon to finally be able to hold your little one in your arms — and you can hardly stop staring at her perfect face now that she's on the outside. On the other hand, literally everything about your daily routine has changed overnight. Suddenly, you're a diaper-changing, baby-swaddling, milk-producing machine in charge of this tiny human who depends on you for their every need. It can definitely be overwhelming. With that said, it seems like one celebrity mom is taking to her new role rather smoothly. And I'm guessing that's because Jinger Duggar's first days home with baby Felicity have come with plenty of family support.

As you might have heard, Counting On stars Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their first child less than a week ago on July 19, a baby girl they named Felicity, according to People. "God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am.," the proud new parents wrote on their website. "Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!"

Jinger recently sat down with Us Weekly to give an update on how life with their newborn is going so far. "It’s been so incredible,” Jinger said of new motherhood. “We can’t stop staring at her adorable little face!”

Additionally, it seems Jinger has had plenty of helpers available to lend a hand as she and Jeremy make the big transition with her baby girl. Although the Vuolos live in Laredo, Texas (and the rest of the Duggar family is centralized in Tontitown, Arkansas), Jinger's mom Michelle Duggar and her sister Jessa Seewald made the long trip to help out with the baby, according to Us Weekly. "I have been so thankful to have so much great help around me, giving me time to rest and recover,” Jinger told the publication.

Although a popular fan theory predicted the Vuolos would name their baby girl Abigail — because it's a "cute and modern-ish, but also traditional" (and not to mention, biblical name), according to In Touch Weekly — they obviously went with something a little different. During this same interview with Us Weekly, Jinger shared a little behind the inspiration for her daughter's name. The moniker, it turns out, "just felt right" to her and Jeremy. “The name itself means intense happiness or supreme joy," Jinger explained. "It was also the name of a young Christian girl long ago who valiantly stood strong for her faith.”

New father Jeremy has also kept fans updated on how he's coping with life with a newborn. While neither Jeremy nor Jinger have shared a clear photo fo baby Felicity yet on social media, Jeremy did post a couple of hilariously accurate updates on Tuesday. "To Sleep, my dear friend and faithful companion, So long. It was a good run. Fondly, Jeremy," he wrote in one Instagram post. LOL. Poor guy.

This was immediately followed by and ode to a drink new parents come to depend on: Coffee. "To Coffee, It's just you and me now. Don't let me down. Gratefully, Jeremy," the clearly exhausted new dad wrote. (Believe me, I know exactly how you feel, Jeremy.)

After being married for over a year, Jinger and Jeremy first announced they were expecting their first child back in January — and they did so with a video announcement, E! News reported.

"The past fourteen months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage," the Vuolos wrote on their website. "... Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child! We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy."

And in April, Jinger and Jeremy revealed their first child would be a baby girl, according to TLC.

As a longtime follower of the Duggar family, I've enjoyed watching the siblings grow up and start families of their own. Maybe it's because Jinger is viewed by many fans as the "rebel" of the family, but following her journey to motherhood has been particularly interesting for me. So far, it looks like the Vuolos have adjusted pretty well to life with a newborn. And I'm sure the family support they've gotten so far has made all the difference. Congrats again on your sweet baby girl, guys!