An inquisitive mind is always one that is wondering about the littlest details regarding their favorite celebrities and reality stars. Although cameras capture a lot of the Duggar siblings' lives on their TLC reality show, Counting On, and the cameras always seem prominent in the homes, people obviously want to know more about their lives — especially Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, who will soon welcome their first child. If you were ever wondering where Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo live, you don't have to worry too much because their home is featured a lot on the show.

If you're familiar with the Duggar family comprised of 19 siblings and led by dad, Jim Bob Duggar and mom, Michelle, then you know that they've called Arkansas home for a very long time and they're proud of it. Jim Bob even ran in the Republican primary to become a senator in Arkansas in 2002 (he did lose that election). But you might be surprised that not all 19 of the Duggar family siblings live in Arkansas and that Jinger and Jeremy are the only Duggar siblings to live outside of the state.

Instead of living close to home or living with all of their siblings, Jinger and Jeremy call Laredo, Texas their home, due to Vuolo's job as a pastor at Grace Community Church in Laredo.

And during this season of Counting On, Jeremy and Jinger have not shied away from letting audience members into their home and subsequently into their life at home. During one of the very first episodes of this season of Counting On, some of Jinger's siblings came into town to move the couple out of their first apartment and into their first home (where they will bring their first child home this summer).

In that episode of Counting On, Jinger's siblings Jessa and Jana Duggar even got their hands dirty, completely renovating the look of the couple's kitchen with a coat of paint on the cabinets. But before Jinger's siblings were able to fix up the kitchen, according to In Touch Weekly, Jinger and Jeremy remodeled their entire Texas home which was purchased in July, according to In Touch Weekly, and a lot of the home can be seen on Counting On. The results really do look beautiful and make the home look complete. Jinger explained the layout of the home and the contents of the four-bedroom house during a special tell-all episode of Counting On, last year. Jinger told the show's host, Daphne Oz, according to In Touch Weekly:

One [room] is, of course, the master bedroom, then we have Jeremy's study. One's a guest bedroom and another one is full of boxes and old furniture we need to get rid of.

Of course, one of those bedrooms full of stuff will now belong to the baby and become the baby's nursery when the baby does arrive. But don't expect Jinger to have the room prepared just yet. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Jinger revealed that she has not yet done too much preparation for her baby's arrival and hasn't been too eager to collect anything new. But that will soon change when her baby's due date comes closer and she needs to get that old furniture of that extra room. But she will have plenty of extra sets of hands from her siblings when that time comes.

TLC on YouTube

Although Jinger might live a few hours away from her siblings, in 2017 she opened up to People about how happy she is to live in Laredo. "We have just so perfectly adapted, it's been incredible," Jinger said. "The biggest blessing." In that same interview, Jinger revealed that she doesn't go too long without seeing her family and that whenever she gets lonely, FaceTiming her family and partaking in their group chat does the truck.

It's clear that Jinger and Jeremy are more than happy to call Texas their home, even if that means spending a little bit of time apart from her very big family.

