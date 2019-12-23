Jinger Duggar's Photo Of Felicity "Helping" With Baking Is The Cutest

This time of year, plenty of people are baking away in their kitchens in preparation for holiday events and family gatherings. What can make this process a bit tricky at times is look after little ones while attempting to make delicious homemade goodies. However, Jinger Duggar's photo of Felicity "helping" with baking ahead of the holidays is seriously the cutest.

On Sunday, Dec. 22, the Counting On star took to Instagram to share a precious moment involving her 17-month-old daughter, Felicity, whom she shares with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. And just a heads-up: You may want to brace yourself for this level of adorableness. The main photo features Felicity standing in the kitchen while wearing a pink, polka-dotted dress and a highly determined look on her face. Oh, and the toddler also happens to have a giant, festive oven mitt on on her hand that practically reaches up to her shoulder. "Felicity got inspired by my recent baking at home and wants to join in on the fun!" Jinger captioned the sweet shot.

Cue: Jinger's Instagram followers practically melt from how precious she is. One person commented, "Could she possibly be any more adorable! " alongside a heart emoji.

Another Instagram user wrote, "Baking with mom! Precious!"

Yet another person chimed in with, "My year and a half old daughter loves cooking and we got her a toy kitchen set this year. Her and felicity would get along for sure."

Oh, toddlers. As much as they'd try to help out with whatever moms or dads are doing around the house, "helpful" isn't necessarily the first world that comes to mind. (This is something most parents can probably agree on.) However, it seems Jinger is taking a page out of her sister's book when it comes to parenting. Back in July, Jessa Seewald took to Instagram to share a video of her then-3-year-old son, Spurgeon, vacuuming.

"There’s a window of time in the toddler years where little ones become eager to help. It’s so sweet to watch their excitement as they are allowed to take part in meaningful tasks — not pretend 'helping,' but really doing something that helps out the whole family," the mom of three captioned her Instagram post. Jessa continued:

Yes, it may take 5x longer than if I did it myself, but they find it exciting to help out and lend a hand. We definitely need to encourage this and not squelch the excitement.

Granted, Spurgeon was a bit older then than Felicity is right now — but it's still implementing the same principles. And hey, before Jinger and Jeremy know it, Felicity, too, will actually be helpful. Until then, though, I hope Jinger continues to post about her toddler daughter's hilariously adorable attempts.