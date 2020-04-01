Hogwarts might not be the best place to practice social distancing, what with all of the students living in close quarters in their Houses and such. But J.K. Rowling's new website Harry Potter At Home can offer budding young wizards and witches the next best thing: a way to feel like you're at Hogwarts from the safety of your own living room.

Rowling, the author of all seven Harry Potter books, announced on Wednesday that she was launching Harry Potter At Home, a free resource for "parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic."

The website offers muggles the chance to really dig deep into the wizarding world of Hogwarts with a sort of one-stop shop experience. Kids can get sorted into their Houses and find out if they're Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Gryffindor. From there, they can test their Hogwarts knowledge with several quizzes, some of which are designed for first-time Harry Potter readers, try their hand at some Hogwarts-themed word searches and puzzles, and even listen to the first book for free through Audible for a limited time.

Rowling is also allowing teachers the opportunity to read her books to their students who are at home during the coronavirus quarantine via video by relaxing her copyright license.

Throughout the month of April, Harry Potter At Home will feature different activities for kids and information for parents, caregivers, and teachers. The site will offer new content on a regular basis like "Wizarding Wednesdays" where creative crafts and quizzes will be provided for families to keep them occupied and engaged at home.

As Rowling told the Edinburgh News, she created this site because "children deserve a bit of magic" during these difficult times. "The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children's lives as normal and happy as possible while we're all on lockdown deserve a bit of magic," she said. "I hope these initiatives will give children and even adults a happy distraction during their enforced stay-at-home time."

