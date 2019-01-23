Joanna Gaines might be a mother of five, but it looks like she has no intention of letting that stop her from hitting the road as a family. Maybe even leaving on a jet plane for destinations unknown with the entire Gaines clan, who knows? Whatever she and husband Chip Gaines might be planning vacation-wise, it doesn't look as though they have any intention of leaving baby boy Crew behind. Especially not once you get a gander at this behind-the-scenes look at Crew Gaines' passport photo shoot. That little guy almost looks like he knows he might be going somewhere awesome.

Well, the 7-month-old baby's huge smile probably has less to do with his fantasies about visiting tropic locales than the fact that his dad is holding him up high and clearly making him laugh. Fans of Fixer Upper will know that this is sort of Chip Gaines modus operandi as a dad and a human, making kids laugh. And he obviously has the same effect on Crew as he does on his older kids, 14-year-old Drake, 12-year-old Ella, 9-year-old Duke, and 8-year-old Emmie. Each of whom presumably have their own passport photos, although I doubt their dad held them aloft for theirs in such a fun way. Or at all, come to think of it.

On Tuesday, Joanna shared a series of cute photos of father and son getting Crew's passport photos taken and having a grand old time (something that is rarely said about passport pictures) with the caption: "Baby Crew getting his passport photos! Nice work @chipgaines."

Now I don't want to be a bit of a pest here or anything, but Crew is kind of breaking the rules a little. You're not supposed to smile in your passport photo, according to the U.S. Department of State. Instead you are supposed to maintain a "neutral" expression. There is nothing neutral about Crew Gaines' huge smile in this picture.

And again, not to be a real stickler but he's not even looking at the camera in this one... although who can blame him when his dad is mugging for the camera himself.

Fans couldn't help commenting on the fact that little Crew is one of those extra smiley babies, so perhaps the passport office is going to give him a pass. "Very Cute Baby - Camera ... LOVES that Smile," one wrote.

Another commented, "Omg! That will be the funniest and cutest passport pic!"

"What a happy boy!! Love seeing that smile," one more chimed in.

Joanna Gaines didn't mention if she and her family had any plans for travel any time in the near future, or if they just figured they would get Crew's passport photos done just in case. Either way, their little excursion certainly made for a nice photo opportunity for the rest of us to enjoy. Because there's just something about seeing Chip Gaines goofing around with his baby boy that warms the cockles of the heart. Trip or no trip, the Gaines family looks like they're having the time of their lives with their newest addition.