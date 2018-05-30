Is there anything Joanna Gaines can't do? The former HGTV star and Magnolia mogul is one of those people who makes everything she does look easy. And perfect. And sweetly simple. Of course, she puts a whole lot of hard work into making everything she touches turn out so well, and lucky for her fans; they get to reap the benefits. Now your kids can benefit from Gaines' signature laid back style too. Joanna Gaines has a new summer clothing line for kids, and it's exactly as lovely as you are imagining.

The former Fixer Upper star teamed up with Matilda Jane to create a children's clothing line for summer inspired by "life on the farm," as she told People. “The whole inspiration for this new collection was summer here out on the farm. The long days, the hazy sunsets, kids running around just being kids. The whole idea of being inspired by life on the farm is really rooted in an effortless, easygoing lifestyle, and that’s the feeling I hope people have when they’re wearing these pieces.”

This isn't the first time Gaines has collaborated with Matilda Jane Clothing; the pregnant mother of four initially put out a collection with the clothing company back in 2016. It does actually feel like a match made in heaven. Matilda Jane offers little girls dresses, rompers, tops, and pants full of whimsical patterns and colors that make a person think of lemonade and porch swings and sunsets — perfect for a woman who has always been open about loving her life in the country.

Gaines had a pretty personal reason for wanting to get involved with designing clothing for Matilda Jane; her two daughters, 11-year-old Ella and 7-year-old Emmie Kay. According to Parents, Gaines explained when she initially announced her collaboration with the company:

My girls have been wearing MJ dresses, skirts and accessories for years—and I never get tired of seeing them love what they wear. With this line, I hope to bring that same fun home to you and your girls.

So what sort of clothing can we expect from Gaines' summer collection? Think rustic farmhouse... in other words, exactly what you would expect from the designer. Comfortable dresses in patterns inspired by nature, as she noted in a promotional video for the line, according to People:

Like I do when I’m designing a house, I love to pull inspiration from what’s around me. And it’s been so fun to see how this translates into clothing.

While the new clothing line won't be available until June 1, be prepared to be wowed by Gaines' choices. Not only will there be dresses, rompers, tops, and shorts for baby girls, tweens, and women, there will also be home items like wallpaper and storage bins.

The guys are going to luck out with this collection as well; there will be shirts and hoodies for boys plus shirts for men.

In other words, Joanna Gaines was thinking ahead and covered summer wardrobes for her entire family.

Gaines is nearing the end of her fifth pregnancy, so babies are obviously on her mind. She and husband Chip Gaines are expecting a boy this summer to join older sisters Emmie Kay, Ella, plus brothers Drake and Duke. What a serendipitous time to launch a summer clothing line for kids, right?

To get clothing from Joanna Gaines' collection for Matilda Jane, you can order directly from the website after June 1 or host a trunk show in your home with a Matilda Jane Trunk Keeper. The clothing is priced starting at $34 on up to a maximum of $148.

A small price to pay for dressing your kids in head-to-toe Joanna Gaines.